Better than all the rest

Though the year just gone by was, I hope, better for you than the year before it, for many it was still a difficult one. Yet, even in a difficult year there are some pleasant memories, and for me most of them revolve around recipes. So keeping with custom I offer a list of favorite recipes from last year. None actually appeared in a previous column (though, needless to say, all that were published previously are favorites too), but all are, in the words of The New Yorker's Helen Rosner, recipes that "pulled me off the sofa and into the kitchen."
Though the author of this recipe calls it a pie, and it is easy as pie to make, it's really a clafouti, something much more elegant. You can also make it, traditionally, with cherries, or cranberries, or just about any fruit.
Source: www.dinneratthezoo.com/pear-custard/
I rediscovered this down to earth sausage and potato casserole while working on an article for Julia Child's birthday. Though the name may be imposing to monolinguals like me, it's not hard to make if you follow Julia's typically clear and complete instructions, all in English.
Source: www.recipelink.com/msgbrd/board_31/2007/MAR/43157.html
The recipe for this deliciously moist cake calls for a topping of nuts and chocolate, but I simply use a large bag of fancy trail mix, which contains all manner of nuts and plenty of miniature peanut butter and chocolate bits.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/pumpkin-snack-cake/
Lasagna can be something of a pain to make, but this deconstructed version is easy to put together. Topped with dollops of parmesan-laced ricotta cheese, it looks as good as the pan version.
Source: www.southernliving.com/recipes/lasagna-soup
Having made risotto the classic way, I've looked for shortcuts like using a microwave or pressure cooker, but only this version, from Ina Garten, doesn't trade quality for convenience. I like to add bacon and sun-dried tomatoes, but whatever you do, use the very best Parmesan cheese you can find.
Source: www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/ina-garten/easy-parmesan-risotto-recipe-2172312
This trendy dish can be made in less than fifteen minutes. The secret is to pan-fry rather than boil the gnocchi. I made this lovely recipe several times last year, always to rave reviews.
Source: www.cooking.nytimes.com/recipes/1022024-crispy-gnocchi-with-burst-tomatoes-and-mozzarella
Presumably from Croatia, this bread bears only a superficial resemblance to traditional fruitcake and, if you ask me, is even better, and so easy to make, you don't even need a mixer. I prefer this recipe because it calls for whole almonds, which make for a beautiful appearance when sliced.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/bishop-s-bread/
Perhaps you've discovered as I have that there are many great dishes which can be made from start to finish in a skillet on top of the stove. No oven required, which is a considerable advantage during the hot days of summer. This recipe uses barley, which mimics risotto, and though it is a complete meal in itself, you could add chicken or shrimp if you like.
Source: www.marthastewart.com/1554758/cheesy-stove-top-barley-and-swiss-chard
I ran across this recipe while working on an article about Duke's mayonnaise, what some of us consider true royalty among sandwich spreads. It originally calls for blueberries, but you could use almost any fruit. I'm given to using grapes like they did in the pies in the "olden" days. The mayo eliminates the need to cut butter into flour. You simply mix all the topping ingredients together until they form coarse crumbs.
Source: www.allrecipes.com/recipe/74967/blueberry-crisp-ii/
Granted, cauliflower isn't really steak, but cooked this way it's as elegant as any filet. Cutting the vegetable into steak-like wedges aids browning and looks beautiful on the plate. I'm more than happy to enjoy it as my main course. The recipe, though modish, comes from a cookbook soon to celebrate its 100th birthday, Joy of Cooking.
Source: Rombauer, Irma, et.al., Joy of Cooking, New York, Scribner, 2019, p. 229.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.