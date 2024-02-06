Better than all the rest

Though the year just gone by was, I hope, better for you than the year before it, for many it was still a difficult one. Yet, even in a difficult year there are some pleasant memories, and for me most of them revolve around recipes. So keeping with custom I offer a list of favorite recipes from last year. None actually appeared in a previous column (though, needless to say, all that were published previously are favorites too), but all are, in the words of The New Yorker's Helen Rosner, recipes that "pulled me off the sofa and into the kitchen."

Pear Clafouti. Submitted by Tom Harte

Pear Clafouti

Though the author of this recipe calls it a pie, and it is easy as pie to make, it's really a clafouti, something much more elegant. You can also make it, traditionally, with cherries, or cranberries, or just about any fruit.

Source: www.dinneratthezoo.com/pear-custard/

Julia Child's gratin de pommes de terre et saucisson. Submitted by Tom Harte

Julia Child's Gratin De Pommes De Terre Et Saucisson

I rediscovered this down to earth sausage and potato casserole while working on an article for Julia Child's birthday. Though the name may be imposing to monolinguals like me, it's not hard to make if you follow Julia's typically clear and complete instructions, all in English.

Source: www.recipelink.com/msgbrd/board_31/2007/MAR/43157.html

Pumpkin snack cake. Submitted by Tom Harte

Pumpkin Snack Cake

The recipe for this deliciously moist cake calls for a topping of nuts and chocolate, but I simply use a large bag of fancy trail mix, which contains all manner of nuts and plenty of miniature peanut butter and chocolate bits.

Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/pumpkin-snack-cake/

Lasagna soup. Submitted by Tom Harte

Lasagna Soup

Lasagna can be something of a pain to make, but this deconstructed version is easy to put together. Topped with dollops of parmesan-laced ricotta cheese, it looks as good as the pan version.

Source: www.southernliving.com/recipes/lasagna-soup

No-stir risotto. Submitted by Tom Harte

No-Stir Risotto

Having made risotto the classic way, I've looked for shortcuts like using a microwave or pressure cooker, but only this version, from Ina Garten, doesn't trade quality for convenience. I like to add bacon and sun-dried tomatoes, but whatever you do, use the very best Parmesan cheese you can find.