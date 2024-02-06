Southeast Missouri State University's Master of Science in Athletic Training (MSAT) program recently received its initial five-year accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Athletic Training Education (CAATE).

The graduate program transitioned from the previously accredited undergraduate program and began in the summer of 2023. The accreditation process started in 2019 with the MSAT design. The university completed a comprehensive review — consisting of an assessment plan and ensuring courses align with CAATE standards — during the 2023-24 academic year, and a peer-review process followed in 2024, resulting in the program receiving the five-year maximum accreditation.