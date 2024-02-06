All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
EducationJanuary 27, 2025

SEMO's athletic training master's program earns five-year accreditation

SEMO's Master of Science in Athletic Training program has earned a five-year accreditation from CAATE. This marks a significant milestone following its transition from an undergraduate program.

Southeast Missourian
W.W. Parker Hall houses Southeast Missouri State University's Department of Allied Health, Kinesiology and Sport Sciences.
W.W. Parker Hall houses Southeast Missouri State University's Department of Allied Health, Kinesiology and Sport Sciences. J.C. Reeves ~ jcreeves@semissourian.com

Southeast Missouri State University's Master of Science in Athletic Training (MSAT) program recently received its initial five-year accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Athletic Training Education (CAATE).

The graduate program transitioned from the previously accredited undergraduate program and began in the summer of 2023. The accreditation process started in 2019 with the MSAT design. The university completed a comprehensive review — consisting of an assessment plan and ensuring courses align with CAATE standards — during the 2023-24 academic year, and a peer-review process followed in 2024, resulting in the program receiving the five-year maximum accreditation.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“This accreditation decision reflects the quality of our program and confirms that we provide a high-quality education to students pursuing athletic training,” SEMO president Carlos Vargas said in a news release.

The inaugural MSAT class is scheduled to graduate in May, while two more are currently enrolled. Students are being admitted for this year's summer semester.

For more information about the MSAT program, visit www.semo.edu/athletic-training or contact Kyle Schneider, associate professor in the Department of Allied Health, Kinesiology and Sport Sciences, at kschneider@semo.edu or (573) 651-5193.

Story Tags
Education
SEMO
Southeast Missouri State University
Local News
Advertisement
Related
Southeast Missouri State UniversityJan. 25
Tremendous second half sends Redhawks MBB past Western Illin...
Southeast Missouri State UniversityJan. 25
Redhawks women's basketball slump continues, dominated in Ma...
EducationJan. 25
Honor roll: Jefferson Elementary 2nd qt
EducationJan. 25
Honor roll:; Oran Elementary 2nd qt

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Honor roll: Immaculate Conception 2nd quarter
EducationJan. 25
Honor roll: Immaculate Conception 2nd quarter
Honor roll: Guardian Angel School
EducationJan. 25
Honor roll: Guardian Angel School
Honor roll: Trinity Lutheran School 2nd quarter
EducationJan. 25
Honor roll: Trinity Lutheran School 2nd quarter
Honor roll: Blanchard Elementary School
EducationJan. 25
Honor roll: Blanchard Elementary School
Saxony Lutheran School homecoming held
EducationJan. 25
Saxony Lutheran School homecoming held
Cape Girardeau Public Schools secures grant to boost mental health support, eliminate counseling waitlists
EducationJan. 24
Cape Girardeau Public Schools secures grant to boost mental health support, eliminate counseling waitlists
OMRON Foundation's equipment donation boosts SEMO's engineering education program
EducationJan. 23
OMRON Foundation's equipment donation boosts SEMO's engineering education program
SEMO's online programs shine in U.S. News national rankings
EducationJan. 23
SEMO's online programs shine in U.S. News national rankings
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy