Southeast Missouri State University's Master of Science in Athletic Training (MSAT) program recently received its initial five-year accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Athletic Training Education (CAATE).
The graduate program transitioned from the previously accredited undergraduate program and began in the summer of 2023. The accreditation process started in 2019 with the MSAT design. The university completed a comprehensive review — consisting of an assessment plan and ensuring courses align with CAATE standards — during the 2023-24 academic year, and a peer-review process followed in 2024, resulting in the program receiving the five-year maximum accreditation.
“This accreditation decision reflects the quality of our program and confirms that we provide a high-quality education to students pursuing athletic training,” SEMO president Carlos Vargas said in a news release.
The inaugural MSAT class is scheduled to graduate in May, while two more are currently enrolled. Students are being admitted for this year's summer semester.
For more information about the MSAT program, visit www.semo.edu/athletic-training or contact Kyle Schneider, associate professor in the Department of Allied Health, Kinesiology and Sport Sciences, at kschneider@semo.edu or (573) 651-5193.
