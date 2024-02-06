The following story has been edited to correct Cape Girardeau Public Schools' startup and annual fees to Auxiant.

Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education voted Monday, Sept. 23, to accept a bid from Auxiant to provide the district's Third Party Administrative (TPA) Health Services.

The district sent a request for proposals to six TPA providers in July before narrowing its decision to the four best options, which also included Mutual Medical Plans Inc., Crescent Health Solutions, Auxiant and Key Benefit Administrators Inc.

The official costs of Auxiant's plan are still being finalized and are expected to be finished by the end of the week. Additionally, CGPS doesn't anticipate utilizing each category offered by the service.