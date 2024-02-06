The Southeast Entrepreneurship and Economic Development Symposium (SEEDS) hosted Mo Collins, the International Economic Development Council’s (IEDC) director of entrepreneurship, as its keynote speaker Thursday, Nov. 14, at Drury Plaza Hotel Conference Center in Cape Girardeau.

In her presentation, Collins discussed how the second wave of technological innovation could disrupt the world of business and entrepreneurship. She explained that the first wave of innovation included the dot-com bust.

“The first phase was at the beginning of what was called the dot-com boom, bust,” Collins said. “This stuff was so easy to figure out that there was a way to disrupt somebody’s business model with technology.”

Collins used the example of Uber disrupting the taxi business model and that it wasn’t costly to make Uber software but had a big impact.

She said we are currently experiencing the second wave of technological innovation including artificial intelligence, virtual reality and autonomous vehicles. Collins said the disruption coming from any of these innovations in the second wave is “overwhelming”.

Collins cited a Forbes article stating technology such as artificial intelligence could disrupt as many as 40% of jobs globally and as many as 60% of jobs in the U.S. by 2030.

“Thousands and thousands and thousands of companies. 34 million businesses in the United States, most of them very small. Do you think that they’re embracing this? Absolutely. Because every penny counts when you’re a small company,” Collins said. “This is an opportunity for them to improve their efficiency, to improve their profitability, and it doesn’t cost them anything.”