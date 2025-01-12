Gym memberships surge at start of a new year

A common new year’s resolution is to get in better shape, and Southeast Missouri residents seem to have that goal in mind. Numerous area fitness centers are reporting higher than usual visits or enrollments around December and January.

Alecia Robert, marketing manager of Mercy Fitness Center at 2126 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau, said throughout the facility’s more than two decades of operation, there is always an uptick of visits in January. Oftentimes the number of visitors slows by March.

“Historically, all gyms around the nation see increases in memberships from new year’s resolutions,” Robert said. “(People) are excited and ready to go, so they’re giving it a whirl.”

Alex Landewee, owner of Kopion Fitness at 2100 Main St. in Scott City, said he often sees up to 25% more visitors in January than other months.

“More than anything, it’s just people utilizing the memberships they already have. So the usage rate has definitely been up, but we have had a little bit of an uptick in membership as well,” he said.

Landewee has owned Kopion Fitness since 2019 and moved the business to a larger location in February 2024. He said many new clients joined then, potentially leading to fewer new clients joining this January.

Even fitness centers that aren’t gyms see an influx of members this time of year, such as The Studio, a Pilates studio at 2031 Cape LaCroix Rd. in Cape Girardeau.