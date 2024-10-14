Dille Pollard promotes Perryville resident

Dille Pollard Architecture of Cape Girardeau has promoted Perryville native Haley Kell to a senior interior designer role. Kell has worked in the interior design industry for more than 15 years.
She holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of Missouri, St. Louis and an Associate of Applied Science in Interior Design from St. Louis Community College.
Kell is also a certified NCIDQ interior designer and a member of the IIDA gateway Chapter.
