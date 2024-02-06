All sections
RecordsSeptember 24, 2024

Fire report 9-25-24

Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to multiple calls on September 23, including six medical assists, two hazardous conditions, and a fire alarm.

story image illustation

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.

September 23

• Medical assists were made at 1:25 a.m. on Whitener Street; 9:19 a.m. on South Farrar Drive; 12:08 p.m. on William Street; 1:27 p.m. on South Sprigg Street; 3:07 p.m. on North Main Street; and 4:36 p.m. on North Park Avenue.

• Hazardous condition calls were made at 6:47 p.m. on South West End Boulevard and 7:51 p.m. on North Henderson Avenue.

• At 1:27 p.m., fire alarm on Linden Street.

