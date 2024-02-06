Fire report 9-24-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.
Sept. 22
• Medical assists were made at 9:21 a.m. on Good Hope Street; 10:36 a.m. on South Silver Springs Road; 1:26 p.m. on Linden Street; 2:11 p.m. on Cousin Street; 7:28 p.m. on Cape Meadows Circle; 8:18 p.m. on Sheridan Drive; and 11:42 p.m. on South Ellis Street.
• At 12:30 p.m., fire alarm on Edgewood Road.
• At 7:22 p.m., fire alarm on South Sprigg Street.
