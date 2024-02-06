All sections
RecordsSeptember 24, 2024

Fire report 9-24-24

Cape Girardeau Fire Department logs multiple medical assists and fire alarms on September 22, including responses on Good Hope Street, South Silver Springs Road, and South Sprigg Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.

Sept. 22

• Medical assists were made at 9:21 a.m. on Good Hope Street; 10:36 a.m. on South Silver Springs Road; 1:26 p.m. on Linden Street; 2:11 p.m. on Cousin Street; 7:28 p.m. on Cape Meadows Circle; 8:18 p.m. on Sheridan Drive; and 11:42 p.m. on South Ellis Street.

• At 12:30 p.m., fire alarm on Edgewood Road.

• At 7:22 p.m., fire alarm on South Sprigg Street.

