Arts & EntertainmentOctober 15, 2024

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend Game 1 of ALCS at Yankee Stadium

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoy Game 1 of the ALCS at Yankee Stadium, marking their second major NYC sports outing in weeks. The couple, seated in a suite, watched the Yankees face the Guardians.

AP News, Associated Press
Travis Kelce, right, and Taylor Swift attend Game 1 of the baseball AL Championship Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Travis Kelce, right, and Taylor Swift attend Game 1 of the baseball AL Championship Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Travis Kelce, top right, and Taylor Swift watch Game 1 of the baseball AL Championship Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Travis Kelce, top right, and Taylor Swift watch Game 1 of the baseball AL Championship Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Travis Kelce, right, and Taylor Swift attend Game 1 of the baseball AL Championship Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Travis Kelce, right, and Taylor Swift attend Game 1 of the baseball AL Championship Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Travis Kelce, right, and Taylor Swift attend Game 1 of the baseball AL Championship Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Travis Kelce, right, and Taylor Swift attend Game 1 of the baseball AL Championship Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Travis Kelce, top right, and Taylor Swift watch Game 1 of the baseball AL Championship Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Travis Kelce, top right, and Taylor Swift watch Game 1 of the baseball AL Championship Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Travis Kelce, right, and Taylor Swift attend Game 1 of the baseball AL Championship Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Travis Kelce, right, and Taylor Swift attend Game 1 of the baseball AL Championship Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift watch Game 1 of the baseball AL Championship Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift watch Game 1 of the baseball AL Championship Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Taylor Swift performs at Wembley Stadium as part of her Eras Tour June 21, 2024, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - Taylor Swift performs at Wembley Stadium as part of her Eras Tour June 21, 2024, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP, File)
Taylor Swift stands as she watches from a suite next to her dad Scott Swift during the first half of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New Orleans Saints Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Taylor Swift stands as she watches from a suite next to her dad Scott Swift during the first half of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New Orleans Saints Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

NEW YORK (AP) — Turns out, Taylor and Travis like to watch a little baseball, too.

Pop superstar Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, were at Yankee Stadium on Monday night for Game 1 of the American League Championship Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees.

The famous couple sat together in a suite down the right-field line, in the second row above postseason bunting and a flag commemorating the Yankees' 1932 World Series championship.

Kelce, a Westlake, Ohio, native who went to high school in Cleveland Heights, sported a dark baseball cap with the words Midnight Rodeo on it. Swift also wore a hat on a 50-degree night in the Bronx.

Kelce, who turned 35 on Oct. 5, grew up rooting for Kenny Lofton and Cleveland in the 1990s. Kelce threw a wild ceremonial first pitch before the Guardians' season opener last year.

It was the second major sporting event for Swift and Kelce in New York City over the past five-plus weeks. The couple also sat in a box to watch the men's final at the U.S. Open tennis tournament on Sept. 8 in Queens.

Kelce and the Chiefs, the two-time defending Super Bowl champions, had a bye this weekend after opening the season 5-0. Their next game is Sunday at San Francisco, a rematch of last season's Super Bowl.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

