Fall events move (mostly) indoors this week

7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18

Cape Ballroom, American Legion Hall in Cape Girardeau

Cape Ballroom is turning 9 years old and is hosting a masquerade ball to celebrate. Formal attire and masks are encouraged for this special event, but are not required. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. The evening will begin at 7 p.m., with a 30-minute lesson in Rumba, followed by dancing to mixed ballroom music until 9 p.m. Line dances included. Cost is $5 per person at the door, cash only. For more information, call (480) 857-7286.

The annual Walk to End Alzheimer's is set for Saturday, Oct. 19, at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau. Southeast Missourian file

Walk to End Alzheimer’s

8 a.m. Saturday , Oct. 19

Capaha Park and Field, 1400 Broadway in Cape Girardeau

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide. It is the world’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. This event calls on participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association has mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk. Now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s. While there is no fee to register for the walk, all participants are encouraged to raise critical funds that allow the Alzheimer’s Association to provide 24/7 care and support and advance research toward methods of prevention, treatment and, ultimately, a cure. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with a ceremony at 9 a.m. and the walk at 10 a.m. To register, join a team or support a team, go to www.alz.org/walk or call (603) 703-8848.

Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will be hosting a Trek-n-Treat event themed on animal skeletons especially for youngsters on Saturday, Oct. 19. Missouri Department of Conservation

Trek-N-Treat: Skelebration Celebration

2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19

Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center, 2289 County Park Drive

Skelebrate good times with amazing animal skeletons! Learn about some spooktacular wildlife and their skeletons on a trek along Ridgetop Trail. Make sure to bring a candy bag and wear a costume! The living will receive tasty treats along the way. Travel inside to enjoy some spooky crafts, games and visit a Skeleton Zoo. For more information, call (573) 290-5218.