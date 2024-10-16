Each year The Scout newsletter stacks up its guide to all things Halloween in the area. From haunted houses, trunk-or-treats to pumpin patches and karaoke, the free newsletter provides a comprehensive guide to all things orange and black. For Part 2 of its annual overview, click here. (There, you can also find a link to Part 1.) If you like spooky fun, you don't want to miss it.

Halloween Guide Part 1

Halloween Guide Part 2