NewsOctober 15, 2024

Sponsored: Don't miss The Scout's comprehensive Halloween guide for spooky fun

From teen craft-haunted Barbies, local haunted houses, trunk-or-treats, pumpkin patches, and even a percussion concert. More than 90 local events!

Each year The Scout newsletter stacks up its guide to all things Halloween in the area. From haunted houses, trunk-or-treats to pumpin patches and karaoke, the free newsletter provides a comprehensive guide to all things orange and black. For Part 2 of its annual overview, click here. (There, you can also find a link to Part 1.) If you like spooky fun, you don't want to miss it.

Halloween Guide Part 1

Halloween Guide Part 2

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

