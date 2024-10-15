Los Angeles (AP) — The Sudanese-American actor/artist Dua Saleh, best known for their work as Cal Bowman on Netflix's “Sex Education,” mesmerizes within the first few seconds of their experimental debut album, “I Should Call Them.”

The opening track “Chi Girl” lays the foundation for the rest of Saleh’s infectious project. A haunting string arrangement echos, melting into the background of Saleh's ethereal vocals. Then, a transition: electronic percussion introduces a tale of desire.

“Baby going down/Now I’m drunk off of your touch," Saleh sings in a laidback falsetto. “I throw it down/Looking down when we downtown/If it ain’t love, then what’s up?”

An intoxicating blend of indie pop and electronica bleeds effortlessly in “Want” — a track that parallels the moody, sensuality of Saleh's sonic contemporaries, like Amaarae or Majid Jordan. But Saleh avoids being derivative by infusing elements of rock, R&B, and rap — offering their unique edge to familiar sounds.

On “I Should Call Them,” Saleh's avant-pop doesn't play it safe, using complex instrumentation and poetic lyricism worthy of repeat listens.

Even though they are best known as an actor, Saleh has been releasing music since 2017, garnering attention in certain sections of the internet for their inventive rap and pop tracks, “Sugar Mama” and “Macrodosing.” Even then, they weren't afraid to take risks. And on this genre-fluid album, they've managed to sharpen their craft.

Tracks like “Time & Time Again,” featuring Indian R&B artist Sid Sriram, find Saleh effortlessly stepping into alt-R&B, with a sexy-and-slow blend of strings and percussion, amplified by Sriram and Saleh’s breathy harmonies.