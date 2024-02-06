Happy 50th 'SNL!' Here's a look back at the show's very first cast

NEW YORK (AP) — Live from New York! It’s 50 seasons later for “SNL.”

The landmark NBC sketch comedy show “Saturday Night Live” premiered Oct. 11, 1975, with drop-dead dark humor and pratfalls, George Carlin as host and not one but two musical guests: Billy Preston and Janis Ian.

On Saturday nights, in those early years, young people gathered around TVs to watch the Lorne Michaels production that served up counterculture to the mass market via the Not Ready for Prime Time Players.

Fast forward to this year, Sept. 28, when the first episode of “SNL’s” half-century season is set to air in a lead-up to a three-hour live primetime special Feb. 16 on, gasp, a Sunday. Jean Smart will host to open the season.

Over the decades, some seasons were better than others, with breakout stars like Eddie Murphy, Adam Sandler, Tina Fey, Will Ferrell and more. So what became of the freshman “SNL” class?

John Belushi

“National Lampoon’s Animal House,” “Continental Divide,” “Neighbors” and all things The Blues Brothers. Belushi left “SNL” in 1979 to pursue music and film projects.

Following years of drug use, he died March 5, 1982, at 33 after overdosing at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. Belushi’s death stunned friends and fans and symbolized the end of the hard-living ’70s.

Belushi birthed his “Joliet” Jake Blues, joining fellow “SNL” cast member Dan Aykroyd as brother Elwood. Their TV debut as the brothers blue came on “SNL” in 1978.

The sunglass-wearing, dark-suited Blues Brothers took on a fame of their own with the self-titled 1980 movie. After Belushi’s death, “Blues Brothers 2000” was released in 1998 in tribute with most of the first film’s original cast.

Gilda Radner

Nasally Roseanne Roseannadanna. Weird teen Lisa Loopner. Weekend Update’s “never mind” complainer Emily Litella. Radner contributed an endearing sweetness to the inaugural season of “SNL.” She stayed for five years.

In 1979, the Emmy and Grammy winner took to Broadway to perform a one-woman show, “Gilda Live.” Included were some of her most beloved “SNL” characters, including Baba Wawa, a spoof of Barbara Walters. The show was filmed and released as a movie.

Radner died in 1989 at 42 after a long battle with ovarian cancer. A documentary about her, “Love Gilda,” was released in 2018.

Chevy Chase

Chase was the first to utter the words: “Live from New York, it’s Saturday night!” The first cast member to leave the show, he has a long list of post-“SNL” credits.

Initially hired as a writer, he was known on “SNL” for “Weekend Update,” his bumbling President Gerald Ford and his feuds with cast members. Bill Murray replaced Chase in the middle of season two.

In his post-“SNL” years, there were two “Fletch” movies. There was “Caddyshack,” “The Three Amigos!” and five “Vacation” movies, though his appearance in the 2015 one was a cameo.

Now 80, Chase has taken in recent years to hosting screenings with audience Q&As for the enduring "Christmas Vacation.”