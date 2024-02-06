Happy 50th 'SNL!' Here's a look back at the show's very first cast

NEW YORK (AP) — Live from New York! It's 50 seasons later for “SNL.”

The landmark NBC sketch comedy show “Saturday Night Live” premiered Oct. 11, 1975, with drop-dead dark humor and pratfalls, George Carlin as host and not one but two musical guests: Billy Preston and Janis Ian.

On Saturday nights, in those early years, young people gathered around TVs to watch the Lorne Michaels production that served up counterculture to the mass market via the Not Ready for Prime Time Players.

“What is attractive and unusual about the program is that it is an attempt, finally, to provide entertainment on television in a recognizable human, non-celebrity voice, and in a voice, too, that tries to deal with the morass of media-induced show business culture that increasingly pervades American life,” The New Yorker's Michael J. Arlen wrote in a 1975 review.

Fast forward to this year, Sept. 28, when the first episode of “SNL's” half-century season is set to air in a lead-up to a three-hour live primetime special Feb. 16 on, gasp, a Sunday. Jean Smart will host to open the season, with Jelly Roll as musical guest.

Over the decades, some seasons were better than others, with breakout stars like Eddie Murphy, Adam Sandler, Tina Fey, Will Ferrell, Mike Myers and more following the original seven. So what became of the very first cast, the freshman class, post-"SNL?" Here's a catchup.

John Belushi

“National Lampoon's Animal House,” “Continental Divide,” “Neighbors” and all things The Blues Brothers. Belushi left “SNL” in 1979 to pursue music and film projects. That he did, to bad reviews and good.

Following years of drug use, he died March 5, 1982, at 33 after overdosing at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. Belushi's death stunned and saddened his friends and fans and symbolized the end of the hard-living '70s.

In addition to his mischievous, often frenzied performances on “SNL,” Belushi appeared in other films as well, including the drama “Old Boyfriends” and the poorly-reviewed Steven Spielberg–directed historical comedy “1941."

Before that, Belushi birthed his “Joliet” Jake Blues, joining fellow “SNL” cast member Dan Aykroyd as brother Elwood. Their TV debut as the brothers blue came on “SNL” in 1978.

The sunglass-wearing, dark-suited Blues Brothers took on a fame of their own with the self-titled 1980 movie, directed by John Landis. After Belushi's death, “Blues Brothers 2000” was released in 1998 in tribute with most of the first film's original cast.

After Belushi's death, many of his loved ones, including his widow Judith Belushi Pisano, were angered by the negative narrative tone of “Wired,” the Bob Woodward book about the comic genius. Belushi Pisano and Tanner Colby responded with a book of their own, “Belushi: A Biography.”

Belushi Pisano, his high school sweetheart, died in July from cancer. John Belushi shared a writing Emmy with fellow “SNL” cast members and writers in 1977.

Gilda Radner

Nasally Roseanne Roseannadanna. Weird teen Lisa Loopner. Weekend Update's “never mind” complainer Emily Litella. Radner contributed an endearing sweetness to the inaugural season of “SNL.” She stayed for five years.

In 1979, the Emmy and Grammy winner took to Broadway to perform a one-woman show, “Gilda Live.” Included were some of her most beloved “SNL” characters, including Baba Wawa, a spoof of Barbara Walters. The show was filmed and released as a movie.

Radner appeared in several other films, including “First Family” and “The Woman in Red,” the latter a 1984 hit written and directed by her co-star and future husband, Gene Wilder. Among other projects: She starred in the 1980 Broadway drama “Lunch Hour.”

Radner died May 20, 1989, at age 42 after a long battle with ovarian cancer. Her book detailing her cancer fight was released earlier that year. A documentary about her life, “Love Gilda,” was released in 2018.

Chevy Chase

Chase was the first to utter the words: “Live from New York, it's Saturday night!” And he has a long list of post-"SNL" credits, including many commercial successes and his share of flops. He was also the first cast member to leave the show.

Initially hired as a writer, he was known on “SNL” for “Weekend Update,” his bumbling President Gerald Ford, his pratfalls in general and his feuds with cast members. Chase was replaced in the middle of the second season by Bill Murray.

Years later (2013), Chase exited TV's “Community” during the fourth season amid complaints about racial slurs directed at fellow cast member Donald Glover.

In between “SNL” and that moment, Chase worked a lot, at least for a time.

There were two “Fletch” movies. There was “Caddyshack” and a poorly-received sequel. “There was “The Three Amigos!” There were five “Vacation” movies, though his appearance in the last one (in 2015) was a cameo.

Chase's first hit was “Foul Play” with Goldie Hawn in 1978. He tried his hand at a late-night talk show, “The Chevy Chase Show,” on Fox in 1993. It was canceled after six weeks.

Among his awards: A writing Emmy for “SNL” in 1976, a performance Emmy on the show the same year and a shared writing Emmy for “The Paul Simon Special” in 1977.

Chase put out a biography in 2007, “I'm Chevy Chase ... and You're Not," named for his famous catchphrase as anchor of “Weekend Update.” In his book, he detailed childhood physical abuse at the hands of his mother and stepfather, John Cederquist — both of whom are dead.

Now 80, Chase has taken in recent years to hosting screenings with audience Q&As for "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation,” the most enduring movie in that franchise.

He also makes chicken sounds and posts fan meetups and family gatherings on TikTok, where he has 1.2 million followers.