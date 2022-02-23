The Editorial Board: Next Project students lead, inspire with amazing stories

Editorial

One of the things we do in the Southeast Missourian is not only share the hard-hitting daily news, but also the many good things happening in our community. Every day, there are stories of positive things happening locally, including musical events, sporting contests and other inspirational stories.

Today, we share with you 11 such individuals  packaged neatly into one really exciting story. It's called the Next Project.

Launched in 2020, the Next Project features young students doing impressive things in school and their community. It's produced by The Scout and rustmedia, with several local businesses partnering to provide sponsorship to the program and mentorship to the students.

This year's recipients: Sonora Bishop, Perryville; Creed Davis, Cape Girardeau Central; Chereke Lee-Vaugh, Cape Girardeau Central; Ella Ferguson, Cape Girardeau Central; Chandler Farless, Central Academy; Hiren Parekh, Saxony Lutheran; Levie Sutton, New Madrid County Central; Mila Graf, Jackson; Moriah Respondek, Jackson; and Dylan Weber, Jackson.

Each Tuesday, an honoree is introduced in The Scout daily email, on The Scout social media channels and at www.nextprojectmo.com. There is also a podcast to go with the story for each individual.

Along with recognition and mentorship, the honorees will receive a $1,000 scholarship to attend Southeast Missouri State University. Combined, it's part of an effort to encourage talented students to build their network and stay here after college.

A community reception will be held April 24 to recognize this year's class.

We're enjoying the stories and podcasts and wish all the students well in their future endeavors. Clearly, they are off to a great start. Likewise, we encourage others to find a way to mentor young people and support causes that celebrate their achievements. This is certainly one of the great ways to do so.