COVID vaccine is making a difference; consider getting yours

Editorial

When the pandemic reached our shores last year, many people were skeptical that a vaccine would be ready for widespread use within the next 12 months. But thanks to the collective efforts through Operation Warp Speed and years of medical research, we miraculously have not one but three vaccines on the market and approved for use in the United States.

A phased rollout commenced to allow the most at-risk individuals either because of age, health or occupation to get first access. Today, everyone 16 and older is eligible for any of the three vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson) with 12- to 15-year-olds recently approved for the two-shot Pfizer version.

All three vaccines are effective in reducing the risk of COVID-19 infection or lessening the severity of illness. The Pfizer and Moderna versions require two injections spaced apart by several weeks, while the Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires one injection. Pfizer and Moderna have proven to be more effective in clinical trials (in the 90% range) compared to Johnson & Johnson which had a 66.3% efficacy in clinical trials.

The differentiator between the U.S. and many other countries around the world where the number of COVID-19 cases remains high is access to the vaccine. About 125 million people in the United States -- making up about 38.2% of the population -- have been fully vaccinated. Officials on Thursday announced 40% of all Missourians have been vaccinated. In Cape Girardeau County, the percent of population vaccinated is 34.5%.

Some individuals who have already been infected with the virus have questioned why they need to get the vaccine. Shouldn't they already have antibodies to fight it? While it's true that being infected with the virus can lead to some natural immunity, it's unclear how long that immunity lasts. It's recommended that even if you've had the virus, it's smart to get the vaccine. Note: CDC guidance is that anyone treated with monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma for a COVID-19 infection should wait 90 days before getting the vaccine.

Deciding whether to get a vaccine is a personal decision, and we respect that choice. Our perspective, based on the research and data, is the vaccine plays an important role in helping us reach herd immunity and ultimately ending the pandemic.

If you haven't received your COVID-19 yet, please consider doing so. It's an important step to protect your health and the health of those around you.