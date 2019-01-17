Pavement Ends
Suggested places to visit in the snow
Posted Thursday, January 17, 2019, at 5:50 PM
One of these days we'll finally get a decent snowfall instead of watching the systems miss us to the north or south.
When that happens, here are some ideas for scenic places to visit to enjoy a winter wonderland.
Bollinger Mill and Burfordville Covered Bridge
Burfordville, Cape Girardeau County, MO
The mill and bridge have been a favorite of photographers and painters for generations.
Tower Rock
East of Altenburg, Perry County, MO
Although the best time to visit Tower Rock is when the river is low, a dusting of snow is also a good excuse to visit. However, the narrow access road features steep hills that can be tricky to climb during icy weather. (Info and directions)
Old Appleton Bridge
Old Appleton, Cape Girardeau and Perry counties, MO
What could be more photogenic than a red bridge covered in a blanket of snow?
St. Joseph Catholic Church grounds
Apple Creek, Perry County, MO
The grounds of St. Joseph Catholic Church feature the "Schnurbusch Karst Window", a unique geological wonder where a creek emerges from a bluff, passes under a footbridge, and then re-enters the ground at a sinkhole. (Info and directions)
Rock Springs
South of Thebes, Alexander County, IL
Located along Rock Springs Hollow Road, a small creek passes through a maze of limestone rocks, creating a Missouri-style shut-ins, but in Illinois.
Pomona Natural Bridge
North of Pomona, Jackson County, IL
Pomona Natural Bridge is one of those iconic spots that begs to be visited in all four seasons. (Info and directions)
LaRue-Pine Hills Research Natural Area
North of Wolf Lake, Union County, IL
The large bluffs at Inspiration Point are a treasure in any season, but are really highlighted by snow. (Info and directions)
Dixon Springs State Park
Pope County, IL
The old Dixon Springs village, featuring a stone dam and waterfall, is a treat when capped with snow. (Info and directions)
Ghost Dance Canyon
Dixon Springs State Park, Pope County, IL
Although located in a state park, Ghost Dance Canyon is a little-known gem. Look for the hidden trailhead beyond the swimming pool complex.
Garden of the Gods
Karbers Ridge, Saline County, IL
If you can make it following a heavy snow, there's a chance you'll have the place to yourself. (Info)
