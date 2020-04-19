*Menu
Southeast Missourian
Pavement Ends
James Baughn
The webmaster of seMissourian.com and its sister newspapers, James Baughn has lost track of the number of websites he manages. On the side, he maintains even more sites, including Bridgehunter.com, LandmarkHunter.com, TheCapeRock.com, and Humorix.
Scenes from Pinecrest Azalea Garden

Posted Sunday, April 19, 2020, at 9:13 PM

The azaleas are close to their peak at Pinecrest Azalea Garden near Oak Ridge. The spacious garden is a great place to get some fresh air while still maintaining social distancing. The proprietors have even provided picnic tables with paper towels and cleaning bottles.

Driving directions: [Google map to 799 Torre Lane, Oak Ridge]

From Cape Girardeau or Jackson, take Highway 72 west. Just before reaching Millersville, turn right on Route B. Drive 5 miles and turn left on County Road 472. Continue on this blacktop road for one-mile and turn left on Torre Lane (the turn is just past a small hill and is easy to miss; look for the Pinecrest signs). Follow Torre Lane, a one-lane gravel drive, to the entrance to the garden. Watch out for oncoming traffic which always appears at the most inconvient spot. Cross the low-water bridge and follow the signs to make a counter-clockwise loop around the garden.

Alternate route: Drive on I-55 north (this may be difficult because of the ramp closures at Center Junction). Take the Oak Ridge exit (#111) and then turn left on Route E. Drive west through Oak Ridge. At the T-junction with Route B, make a sharp left turn. Then turn right on County Road 472. After one-half mile, turn left on Torre Lane and continue to the garden entrance.

Check the garden's Facebook page for any updates or announcements.

