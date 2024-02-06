Pastor Ben Porter was born in Jersey City, N.J., the fourth of six children, when his mother was 18 years old. He never knew his biological father, and his stepfather regularly beat him and his older brother, to the point where police were called.

Porter’s stepfather also beat his mother in front of the children; his mother decided to save her sons’ lives and sent Porter and his brother to Arkansas to live with their grandparents.

They were there for three years, where they witnessed more dysfunction in the actions of their extended family. Although Porter says their grandfather was “a good guy,” their grandmother did not express love well; after their grandfather died, she no longer wanted Porter and his brother to live with her. Their mother still felt afraid for them to live with her, so she sent them to live with one of her sisters in Cape Girardeau.

Here, Porter and his brother lived with his aunt in a house with many scrupulous restrictions for two months before being put into foster care. Porter’s brother, whose trauma presented externally through behaviors such as violence, anger and aggression, got sent away from this foster home — which was also scrupulous and abusive — and put into a different foster home in South Cape. Porter says his brother was “his heart” and his protection; this was the first time Porter was ever alone. He was 11 years old.

“I was scared and I was unhappy and I [had] PTSD, you know, all of that stuff,” Porter says. “So, [my brother] went external and he wanted to fight, and I went internal. I just was a shell. Couldn’t get two words out of me. From anybody.”

After the foster couple Porter lived with retired, he was reunited with his brother in the foster home of Ms. Evelyn Porter, who had always wanted a son. Although Porter estimates Evelyn fostered approximately 100 foster children, it didn’t work out for her to adopt until she met Porter. Approximately six months after coming to her home when he was 12 years old, Eve- lyn adopted Porter.

“When I got adopted, it was the first time that I had normalcy,” Porter says. “I was stable, I wasn’t going anywhere else, there was somebody here that loved me.”

After graduating from high school, Porter went to Southeast Missouri State University for a year before joining the military. While living in Tampa, Fla., at age 21, he found out his brother had been killed by a policeman after breaking into the house of a woman whom Porter’s brother had hoped to marry and finding another man there with her. Porter says the night he found out, he was angry, and then he cried without being able to move for three days, his heart broken for his brother because he knew all he had gone through in life, and feeling sadness for the police officer, too.

Porter says it is important to consider people’s stories and backgrounds that motivate their actions.

“People don’t know what people go through. When you’re born into a certain family and you’re getting treated like that from day one and you have no affection, we had no love, we had no embrace, we had no esteem, we had none of that. ... You gotta know how [my brother] was beat and how he was mistreated and how we were abused,” Porter says. “And even that, I think of my stepfather. He obviously had some history of pain. … Usually, there’s some trauma that has occurred that causes people to be and do what they do.”