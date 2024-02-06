Faces of Southeast Missouri: Rev. Ellen Gurnon

Rev. Ellen Gurnon says faith informs every part of her life. From a young child attending Sunday school and summer camps, to being elected to be a ruling elder in her 20s, to pastoring First Presbyterian Church in downtown Cape Girardeau, her relationship with God continues to grow and evolve. And today, even 30 years after graduating from seminary, she is discovering new things within Scripture.

“Scripture is alive and has so many messages for us,” Gurnon says. “But the overarching message is God’s love. God so loved the world, the whole world. Rather than dividing people, I think God wants to bring us together, to be in relationship and to share the love of Jesus with every person we meet.”

For Gurnon, this means her most important work is not to bring people into the church, but to send them out. Her interest in hands-on mission work was one of the driving factors that signified her pastoral call to Cape Girardeau in 2017. And while she acknowledges Sunday morning sermons are good for inspiring and challenging the congregation, the true purpose of the church is to find ways to demonstrate the kingdom of Heaven on Earth. In her seven-year role as pastor of First Presbyterian Church and her most recent role as pastor of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Cape Girardeau, Gurnon says her small but mighty congregations are better together.

“We may not have the same style of worship service, but we can always work together to serve,” Gurnon says. “We can do more if we join together.”