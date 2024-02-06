Hurtgen: Cultivating joy

The Bible in Proverbs 17:22 encourages the cultivation of joy by stating, “A joyful heart is good medicine, but a crushed spirit dries up the bones.” Joy not only has an effect on our emotions but our physical well-being. We certainly receive joy, but we also, and more importantly, play a grand role in cultivating joy.
Joy resonates from the heart. The word heart in Hebrew means more than just emotions. The word references the inner self, both the mind, emotions and desires. Joy, then, is not only what is experienced but originates from within.
Researchers have long touted that genetics influence 50% of how you process and experience joy in your life. They also have observed that the circumstances that are happening to you impact 10% of your joy. A job you love or hate, marital bliss or troubles. Leaving 40% of the joy you experience, process and cultivate under your influence. Forty percent certainly isn't the majority, but it is more than 10%.
For joy to be cultivated, you value joy in such a way that your actions and attitudes are directed toward fostering joy. Thinking about what is true, honorable, pure, lovely, commendable, excellent and praiseworthy (Philippians 4:8.) What you think about shapes what you love and, ultimately, what you do.
Secondly, to cultivate joy, practice the habit of expressing joy. We love what we celebrate. Celebrating your favorite team fuels love for their colors, mascot and players. Celebrating the people important in your life fuels the joy you have for them. C.S. Lewis wrote, “I think we delight to praise what we enjoy because the praise not merely expresses but completes the enjoyment; it is its appointed consummation.” When you celebrate joy, you grow more joyful.
Lastly, we can never go past the biblical principle of sowing and reaping. If you sow joy, particularly in yourself, you will reap joy. You can help others be joyful by sowing joy in their lives, yet they are responsible for cultivating their own joy. Never underestimate what contagious joyfulness can bring to a situation.
The Lord tells us that joy affects your whole self and is contagious. The Lord also gives a joy far greater than any day or trinket the world offers (Psalms 4:7). May the Lord bless your Thanksgiving and grant you more joy than you could imagine.
Robert Hurtgen is a husband, father, minister and writer. Read more of him at robhurtgen.wordpress.com.
