Hurtgen: Listen Attentively

A casual survey of marriage troubles always lists communication as a top issue. As much as we talk to each other, and with each other one, would think that communication would not be an issue. Yet, time and time again, arguments begin, relationships end and marriages dissolve because we cannot communicate with each other.

Of all the counseling, encouragement and communication strategies available there is one grounded in the Bible that can tremendously improve your communication with those you love. The principal comes to us from James 1:19 when he writes, “… be quick to hear, slow to speak, slow to anger.”

James is advocating we become active and attentive listeners. There are three matters to consider when becoming an active and attentive listener.

First, listen to what is being said, not for how you will respond.

How many times have you been in a conversation with someone and you caught yourself thinking about what you were going to say that you missed what they said? You responded in an irrelevant way simply because you didn’t hear what they said. We can easily get caught in a loop of responding to half or missing all of what was said because we are worried about how we will respond. Active and attentive listening requires our concerted effort to fully hear what was said before responding.

Second, active and attentive listening hears the emotions behind the words.