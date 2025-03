Compass Church pastor Jennifer places ashes on the forehead of one of the many people who who came by during the church's "Ash On The Go" drive thru to observe Ash Wednesday on Wednesday, March 5, in Cape Girardeau. Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

The Rev. Linda Gastreich of Grace United Methodist Church places ashes on the forehead of one of the many people who came by during the church's "Ash On The Go" drive thru to observe Ash Wednesday on Wednesday, March 5, in Cape Girardeau. Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com