Spirituality Column: Easing Into Harder

It is easy to catch a glimpse of an unhoused person and feel disgust, then blame the feeling on them. Probably we remember hearing someone snap, “They should get cleaned up and get a job.”

It’s a little harder to tell that remembered voice, “Be quiet, now,” and move from disgust to grief at the brokenness in the world. It’s harder still to Google search “causes of homelessness” and spend a few minutes pondering the results.

The next step might be a little harder or a lot. It depends upon what God, or the universe, or fate, or karma, or chance puts before you. It’s to say, “OK, I’ll do something.”

We’ll come back to this fork between easy and hard. But since this is a thought experiment, let’s keep it easy for now. It isn’t hard, next time you’re pushing a grocery cart down an aisle, to pick up a couple extra jars of peanut butter or a six-pack of ramen for a local food pantry. Food pantries are glad to receive almost anything, so long as it isn’t out-of-date or open.

It’s a little harder to give your food to a homeless shelter, because the shelter probably has specific needs the pantry doesn’t. You’ll have to look up a number and make a call to ask. But that’s easy enough.

It’s harder to deliver your donation while unhoused people are at the shelter. Harder still to make eye contact with a shelter guest, smile and say, “Hello.”

How hard is this so far? For persons of privilege, not too. But I get that what comes next is hard.

In January of last year, arctic air was poised to pour into the upper Mississippi basin. Below-zero temperatures were expected to last for days, with wind chills that would freeze exposed skin in minutes. Our county’s emergency management director appealed to faith-based and civic organizations to open as emergency warming centers. Leaders of the church I serve agreed we should find out how we might help. We imagined collecting blankets or providing meals. We couldn’t see ourselves opening as a shelter because we have a preschool, and the logistics seemed daunting.

But when we asked the director, “Who’s going to open as a shelter?,” his answer put us in a hard place. “So far,” he said, “yours is the only response I’ve gotten.”