ROME (AP) — Pope Francis continued his slow recovery from double pneumonia on Thursday, beating back speculation of an imminent death, resignation or conclave and signalling that he was still very much in charge albeit in a weakened state.

The Vatican said the 88-year-old pope once again slept well during the night at Rome’s Gemelli hospital and was resting Thursday morning.

Doctors on Wednesday reported further slight improvements in his clinical condition. They said the kidney insufficiency that had been detected in recent days had receded, blood tests showed a slight improvement and a chest CT scan showed that his complex lung infection was taking the “normal evolution” as it is being treated.

The prognosis remained guarded, however. The pope, who had part of one lung removed as a young man, is still receiving high flows of supplemental oxygen and respiratory physiotherapy to help his lungs expel fluid.

But he hasn’t had any more respiratory crises since Saturday, the Vatican said.

Prayers for his heath continued to pour in from near and far, with the dean of the College of Cardinals presiding Wednesday night over what has now become a nightly appointment in St. Peter’s Square, the 9 p.m. Rosary prayer.

“We are gathered in St. Peter’s Square to pray confidently that God will allow Pope Francis to resume his apostolic service as soon as possible, in the fullness of his physical strength and with that pastoral dynamism that characterizes him,” said Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re.

As is now popularly known thanks to the Oscar-nominated film “Conclave,” the 91-year-old Re would have a key role in any papal death or conclave, called to preside over the funeral and organize the secret balloting in the Sistine Chapel to elect a new pope. Francis recently extended Re’s term, keeping him on in the important job rather than naming someone new.

But on Wednesday night, Re was merely one of the Catholic Church’s most senior cardinals, an important point of reference for the men who lead the church, praying for Francis’ speedy recovery.

A complex lung infection has kept Francis hospitalized in critical condition since Feb. 14. Francis has chronic lung disease and was hospitalized after a bout of bronchitis worsened. While doctors didn’t repeat that he was in critical condition in Wednesday’s update, as they have in recent days, they said his prognosis remained guarded, meaning he wasn’t out of danger.