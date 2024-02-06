ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has shown further slight improvement as he battles double pneumonia, but doctors said Wednesday his prognosis is still guarded.

A chest CT scan taken Tuesday evening showed the “normal evolution” of an infection as it is being treated, the Vatican said in its late update. The 88-year-old pope, who had part of one lung removed as a young man, is still receiving high flows of supplemental oxygen but hasn't had any more respiratory crises since Saturday.

Blood tests, which had shown some low platelet counts and anemia, have confirmed an improvement and the slight kidney insufficiency detected a few days ago has receded, the statement said.

Francis is continuing to receive respiratory physiotherapy, the statement said. It was the first time the Vatican has confirmed Francis was receiving physiotherapy to help him expel fluid from his lungs.

A complex lung infection has kept the 88-year-old pope hospitalized in critical condition since Feb. 14. Francis has chronic lung disease and was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli hospital after a bout of bronchitis worsened. While doctors didn't repeat that he was in critical condition in Wednesday's update, as they have in recent days, they said his prognosis remained guarded, meaning he wasn't out of danger.

The pope resumed work in the afternoon from his hospital room, after receiving the Eucharist in the morning. And in a sign the Holy See machinery was grinding on, the Vatican announced he had appointed four new bishops and approved the creation of a new fundraising initiative to encourage donations to the Holy See, which has been enduring a financial crisis for years.

Francis likely approved the bishop appointments awhile back and the new norms for the fundraising entity were approved Feb. 11, before he was hospitalized. But the announcements made them official and suggested Francis was still very much in charge and governing.

Pilgrims descend on the hospital to be closer to Francis

If he were to look out the hospital window from the 10th floor, he might see that a steady stream of well-wishers are lighting candles and leaving him balloons and get-well cards at the statue of St. John Paul II near the Gemelli entrance. It has become something of a makeshift pilgrimage destination, especially for church groups in town for the Vatican’s Holy Year.

On Wednesday, Bishop Gerardo Villalonga from Menorca, Spain led a group of 50 pilgrims to the site, saying they wanted to be as close to him as possible.

“Because when a family has someone who is sick it is very important that they are surrounded, it is necessary that everyone is near to them, and all the people of God are close the pope,” he said.