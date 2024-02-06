Wasson: Do not miss Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving's origins predate our nation’s birth. It began with festivals celebrated by Native Americans. George Washington called for a public day of thanksgiving and prayer Thursday, November 26, 1789. President Lincoln called for an annual Thanksgiving celebration in 1863.

For many people today, Thanksgiving is a day to enjoy a big meal, watch football and visit with extended family. Sometimes, we go directly from Halloween to Christmas with little mention of Thanksgiving. Should Thanksgiving be a day of worship? Would it be a good tradition for each person to give a word of thanks for something specific?

Have you heard that many people upset with the presidential election's outcome will cancel Thanksgiving gatherings or disinvite their relatives with whom they disagree politically?

People are easily divided over many different issues. In 1992, an Oprah Winfrey episode featured Jane Elliot’s experiment focused on racism. They discriminated against audience members with blue eyes while showing favoritism to people with brown eyes. Unaware of the context, callers said they had observed significant differences in people based on eye color. People are easily influenced to discriminate against others.

Despite what even some evangelical celebrity pastors say, it is not OK to hate the president. We are to pray for our leaders, and whether or not that person is someone we support makes no difference. We must be careful not to lump all people who voted a certain way into a group with whom it is socially acceptable to discriminate.

1 Timothy chapter 2:1-2, “First of all, then, I urge that supplications, prayers, intercessions, and thanksgivings be made for all people, for kings and all who are in high positions, that we may lead a peaceful and quiet life.”

It is not easy to hate someone for whom you pray. We must focus on core values if we want unity in our families, churches or schools. Unity happens when people focus on what they have in common instead of where they disagree.

There is no reason to withhold fellowship from family members over political differences unless you are in a cult. Banning interactions between people who disagree is cultlike behavior. It is good to step outside our echo chamber to consider other perspectives.

We need to return to the purpose of Thanksgiving. It is about praising God for all we appreciate in life. Are you thankful for good health? Did you know that in the United States, even the poorest among us are better off than most of the world’s people? No wonder many law-abiding immigrants have been waiting for citizenship for 10 or more years.