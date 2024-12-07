Wasson: An extraordinary pardon

Many people were shocked when Joe Biden pardoned his son, Hunter, after having declared for months that no one is above the law. Some are concerned about the implications of this action on future pardons by the outgoing and incoming administrations.

Have you been outraged to learn that someone has gotten away with their crimes without punishment? Can you imagine what it must be like for immigrants who have waited for years to gain citizenship to see people who break the law be given housing and money? It is unfair to allow someone to cut in front of the line.

As Christians, we must remind ourselves that we have been pardoned for our sins and granted citizenship into the kingdom of heaven. We are guilty of breaking God’s law and deserve eternal punishment. Romans 3:23 says, “All have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.”

While many world religions, including some versions of Christianity, teach that a person works to earn his or her place in heaven, the Bible clearly states that we can only reach heaven if God pardons us.

Romans 6:23 informs us, “For the wages of sin is death, but the free gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.”

We hope that someone could not bribe a president to gain a pardon. Would it not be insulting to suggest that we can manipulate God through the means we have to offer to get him to reverse his judgment? We can only appeal to God’s grace.

Ephesians 2:8-10 says, “For by grace you have been saved through faith. And this is not of your own doing; it is the gift of God, not a result of works, so that no one may boast. For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand, that we should walk in them.”

And again, Titus 3:5 clarifies, “He saved us, not because of works done by us in righteousness, but according to his own mercy, by the washing of regeneration and renewal of the Holy Spirit.” The idea of grace is undeserved favor, and mercy is not getting deserved punishment.

We live in an imperfect society. The legal justice system usually gets it right, but we have seen one set of rules for leftists and another for conservatives. Many people from both sides of the aisle will find that their overreach for control during the pandemic will cost them their political future.