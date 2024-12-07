Wasson: An extraordinary pardon

Many people were shocked when Joe Biden pardoned his son, Hunter, after having declared for months that no one is above the law. Some are concerned about the implications of this action on future pardons by the outgoing and incoming administrations.
Have you been outraged to learn that someone has gotten away with their crimes without punishment? Can you imagine what it must be like for immigrants who have waited for years to gain citizenship to see people who break the law be given housing and money? It is unfair to allow someone to cut in front of the line.
As Christians, we must remind ourselves that we have been pardoned for our sins and granted citizenship into the kingdom of heaven. We are guilty of breaking God’s law and deserve eternal punishment. Romans 3:23 says, “All have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.”
While many world religions, including some versions of Christianity, teach that a person works to earn his or her place in heaven, the Bible clearly states that we can only reach heaven if God pardons us.
Romans 6:23 informs us, “For the wages of sin is death, but the free gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.”
We hope that someone could not bribe a president to gain a pardon. Would it not be insulting to suggest that we can manipulate God through the means we have to offer to get him to reverse his judgment? We can only appeal to God’s grace.
Ephesians 2:8-10 says, “For by grace you have been saved through faith. And this is not of your own doing; it is the gift of God, not a result of works, so that no one may boast. For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand, that we should walk in them.”
And again, Titus 3:5 clarifies, “He saved us, not because of works done by us in righteousness, but according to his own mercy, by the washing of regeneration and renewal of the Holy Spirit.” The idea of grace is undeserved favor, and mercy is not getting deserved punishment.
We live in an imperfect society. The legal justice system usually gets it right, but we have seen one set of rules for leftists and another for conservatives. Many people from both sides of the aisle will find that their overreach for control during the pandemic will cost them their political future.
We can trust God’s character and righteousness regarding his judgment of humanity. He does not make mistakes — innocent people will not be condemned, and guilty people will not get away with their crimes. The question we must take seriously is, are there any innocent people?
Meditate on John 3:16-21. “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life. For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but in order that the world might be saved through him. Whoever believes in him is not condemned, but whoever does not believe is condemned already because he has not believed in the name of the only Son of God. And this is the judgment: the light has come into the world, and people loved the darkness more than the light because their works were evil. For everyone who does wicked things hates the light and does not come to the light, lest his works should be exposed. But whoever does what is true come to the light, so that it may be clearly seen that his works have been carried out in God.”
Have you put your faith in God? Are you a follower of Christ? James 2:19 warns, “You believe that God is one; you do well. Even the demons believe — and shudder!” Believing in God is not enough to save the demons; they face eternal condemnation.
Romans 10:9 says, “If you confess with your mouth that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved.”
Our citizenship is in heaven, Philippians 3:20.
Shawn Wasson, D.Min., is the pastor of Bethany Baptist Church.
