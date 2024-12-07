Hurtgen: Restoring Christmas

I want to let you in on a secret. One in which I’m sure you will keep between us. For the past several years, Christmas has felt more of a burden than the joy I want it to be.
Don’t get me wrong, the Christmases have been fantastic. The essential message of Christmas, God becoming flesh and dwelling among us, has never been lost. The beautiful elements of Christmas, the lights, the smells, gift-giving and receiving have been greatly enjoyed. But honestly, come Jan. 2, I’ve been taking a deep breath and muttering, “I’m so glad I made it through another year.” I know I’m not the only one.
A survey by the American Psychological Association revealed that 89% of U.S. adults say something causes them stress during the holiday season. Forty-three percent of those adults said that stress interferes with their ability to enjoy the most festive time of year. Only 50% surveyed would describe this season as “fun.” While the song says, “It’s the most wonderful time of the year,” the data shows it’s not fun for everyone.
In light of my desire to have more fun, I want to share with you one action I’m taking this year to guard the joy of Christmas. I’ve determined what was most important and then wilfully and intentionally neglected everything else. Let me offer an example.
I like Christmas lights. I like driving home and seeing them on the houses. I like going to light displays. My family loves seeing them on our home. There is something intoxicating about Christmas lights. Yet, you will not find Christmas lights on my home this year.
To guard the joy of Christmas this year, I’ve decided that climbing the ladder, battling the cold and being outside all day by myself is not as important as watching a Christmas movie with my children. Those inside the house will only be there for a small window of time. They are more important than tangled lights and burnt-out bulbs.
I’m not advocating neglecting your home or never doing anything you don’t want to. What I am advocating for is deciding what makes the most impact on the people you love in the season you are in. I’m expecting a coming season where I’m not daddy-uber, and I’ll get out the lights. But in this season, I will be concentrating on who is inside rather than what is on the outside. Elevate what matters most and forget the rest.
