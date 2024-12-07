Hurtgen: Restoring Christmas

I want to let you in on a secret. One in which I’m sure you will keep between us. For the past several years, Christmas has felt more of a burden than the joy I want it to be.

Don’t get me wrong, the Christmases have been fantastic. The essential message of Christmas, God becoming flesh and dwelling among us, has never been lost. The beautiful elements of Christmas, the lights, the smells, gift-giving and receiving have been greatly enjoyed. But honestly, come Jan. 2, I’ve been taking a deep breath and muttering, “I’m so glad I made it through another year.” I know I’m not the only one.

A survey by the American Psychological Association revealed that 89% of U.S. adults say something causes them stress during the holiday season. Forty-three percent of those adults said that stress interferes with their ability to enjoy the most festive time of year. Only 50% surveyed would describe this season as “fun.” While the song says, “It’s the most wonderful time of the year,” the data shows it’s not fun for everyone.

In light of my desire to have more fun, I want to share with you one action I’m taking this year to guard the joy of Christmas. I’ve determined what was most important and then wilfully and intentionally neglected everything else. Let me offer an example.