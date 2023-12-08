Thousands volunteer for Feed My Starving Children

-
Column (12/7/23)Santos not yet convicted; Congress still right to boot himGeorge Santos, the infamous fabulist, got the boot from Congress last week. The first member to be expelled in over 20 years and one of only three members to be kicked out for something other than fighting for the Confederacy, Santos was the only...
Column (12/6/23)Protecting our rural values and way of lifeHere in southeastern and south-central Missouri, we're very blessed to live in an area that's home to some of the best hunting found anywhere in the state. While we always set out hoping for a successful day, what makes hunting really special is...
Editorial (12/6/23)A day that still lives in infamyFranklin Delano Roosevelt's address to Congress on Dec. 8, 1941, in the aftermath of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7 -- his "day of infamy" speech -- is among the most iconic messages ever delivered by an American leader. But FDR was...
Editorial (12/4/23)SEEDS was high impact event with good information sharedThe Southeast Entrepreneurship and Economic Development Symposium (SEEDS) held last week in Cape Girardeau featured several fascinating discussions on key business issues that will impact this region and nation in the years ahead. Organized by the...
Column (12/4/23)No, Henry Kissinger was not a war criminalHenry Kissinger, the great American statesman who has died at age 100, stands accused by his critics of many things, but perhaps the most outlandish is that he bears responsibility for the killing fields of Pol Pot's Cambodia. Implementing a radical...
Editorial (12/1/23)Festive light displays bring joy, Christmas spiritOne of the special traditions of the Christmas season is holiday light displays. Whether personal decorations on homes and businesses or community displays at parks, many people go to great lengths in celebrating the season. The City of Jackson held...
Column (12/1/23)New York's crisis is a lesson for cities everywhereWhen New Yorkers complain about announced cuts to police protection and sanitation, Mayor Eric Adams weasels back, "Don't yell at me, yell at D.C." Adams is trying to shift the blame to President Joe Biden and the Democrats' open-border policy....
Editorial (11/29/23)Zonta honorees serve as examples to emulate for young girlsEarlier this month, the Zonta Club recognized several ladies during the organization's annual Women of Achievement luncheon. As we've written before, the organization does much in the way of celebrating local women, raising money for causes and...
Editorial (11/27/23)Holiday events slated throughout regionThe holiday season in Southeast Missouri features a packed calendar of activities, from live nativities to festive events for everyone. Among them: n Cape Girardeau County Historical Society will host an Indoor Nativity Walk through Monday, Jan. 15....
Editorial (11/22/23)In celebration of ThanksgivingNumerous reasons to be grateful this Thanksgiving On Thursday, many will gather with family and friends to break bread and give thanks to Almighty God for the many blessings in our lives. Even in times of challenge, we all have much for which to be...
Editorial (11/20/23)Christmas events kick off this weekendWe're still a couple days away from Thanksgiving, but several Christmas events are on the schedule for later this week to kick off the holiday season. Old Town Cape will hosts its fifth annual Christmas tree lighting from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov....
Editorial (11/17/23)Three with area ties inducted into state Veterans Hall of FameAmong those in this year's Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame inductee class were three men with ties to Southeast Missouri. By virtue of their military experiences and service beyond, each thoroughly earned the honor. Wayne Wallingford of Cape...
Editorial (11/15/23)Cape Girardeau City Council renames street after former SEMO athletesWalter Smallwood and Curtis Williams won more than a few trophies and accolades during their athletic careers at Southeast Missouri State University. Smallwood was a two-time all-conference football player and a conference track champion. He held...
Editorial (11/13/23)Editorial: Celebrating the women of Zonta and the impact they are makingZonta Club of Cape Girardeau is an impressive group of ladies. They quietly make a difference both locally and around the world through their service and philanthropic efforts, all aimed an empowering women at the local, state, national and...
Thousands volunteer for Feed My Starving Children
Tradition plays a big part of each holiday season. Grandma's pumpkin pie at Thanksgiving. Arriving early to claim "our spot" for the Christmas parade. The carols at church on Christmas.
A local tradition that is nearly a decade and a half old is La Croix Church's annual event to support Feed My Starving Children.
Over the course of a weekend -- Friday, Dec. 1, through Sunday, Dec. 3, this year -- volunteers gather at Osage Centre to pack nutritious meals for needy children around the world.
Appreciating the scope of this project requires a look at some numbers from this year's effort:
* 2,157 volunteers;
* 536,544 meals packed;
* 1,469 children who will receive a meal a day every day for a year.
Ron Watts, La Croix Church senior pastor, said this year's event drew about 400 more volunteers than last year and the numbers of people stepping forward to help out continue to rise in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. When asked about a message to the children who will receive this food, Watts had a ready thought.
"This was done with great love by God's people so that they might be able to eat something every day and that they might know that God loves them and cares for them and provides for them," he said.
Convoy of Hope is transporting the food to seaports, where it will get shipped where it's most needed.
We're grateful for La Croix Church for sponsoring this annual event and for all the volunteers who roll up their sleeves to help. We know many families make a point of volunteering as a group, and we can't think of many better ways to spend some time together in the holiday season than helping needy children from all parts of the globe.
