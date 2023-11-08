SEMO capital campaign can transform region

Editorial

Southeast Missouri State University officials have embarked on the largest capital campaign in the school's history.

"Transforming Lives" aims to raise $60 million, focused on academics, technology, facilities and athletics.

This campaign at once builds upon the university's strengths -- successful, growing academic programs that fit specific 21st century needs and athletic programs that have blossomed in recent years -- and targets weaknesses -- facilities past due for remakes and new infrastructure to support current and future student populations.

A new Cyber Command Center will serve as the home to the school's cybersecurity program, which trains students for jobs in the ever-growing digital world. A new health sciences facility will highlight a partnership with federal agencies and non-governmental sources. A new complex at the university's River Campus will further enhance its arts, dance, music and theatre programs. And, perhaps most visibly at this time, further work on the Houck multipurpose project will house athletic and health care academic programs that work hand in hand.

When University president Carlos Vargas announced the campaign, he noted early efforts have already raised 64% of the goal.

"SEMO has always been the destination for driven, hard-working students to discover their path. The world around us is changing, and as we've done so many times in our history, it is time to maximize this moment to focus on key strategic initiatives that will propel the university toward a modern campus and a modern model for what higher education should be," he said. "This announcement is not only about technology and new facilities. As with everything we do at SEMO, it is about our students. As the world changes, we will be ready so we can continue providing access and opportunity for our students to forge their futures, reach their potential, and transform their lives."

SEMO's University Foundation is spearheading the campaign. For more information, visit SEMOtransforms.org or contact them at (573) 651-2332.

The university is a cultural and economic engine for Cape Girardeau and Southeast Missouri. It is one of several entities with the power to transform the region in positive ways. We wish SEMO success on its campaign.