Women's History Month: Love, loss and the everyday women who raised me

Last week marked 40 years since my mom died. Grief works in curious ways and comes in waves long after a loved one has passed. It shows up in unexpected ways. This year, for me, it showed up in my son's face.

My son is 7 years old, the same age I was when my mother died. It's common for people to struggle when they reach the same age their parents were at the time of death, and I surpassed that mark 15 years ago. When I was the same age as my mother, my daughter happened to be 7. It was a double dose of understanding, but I felt that wave more like I was standing in my mother's shoes — the gravity of her short life and the urgency to live mine. I felt like every day was borrowed, and because I was somehow lucky to live longer, I owed it to her to live my best life. That year was also the year I finalized my divorce. My life was waiting, and I did not see my ex-husband as part of what I envisioned.

This year is different. I am married to a man I love very much. He chases dreams with me. So, it was jarring when a month ago I sank into my couch and sobbed. I had no idea what had been lurking underneath, but it came shooting to the surface in a sudden realization while looking at my son. He is literally a dream come true. My little boy was born when I was 40, against all odds, according to my doctors.

Think about a 7-year-old child. My son's whole life revolves around my care for him. Our morning walks. His packed lunches. Washing his hair in the bath. Reading at bedtime. Swimming at the YMCA. The meals he eats, excursions he takes and all my hugs for him on hard days.