Why music will always be my hype man

The other day, while listening to '90s radio on Pandora, I was transported back to a high school assembly, one meant to deliver doses of optimism and confidence to teens. The assembly was packed with stories of perseverance. I don't recall a single narrative, but what I do remember is the video montage set to the song "Hold On" by Wilson Phillips. It was 1990 and that song spoke to 14-year-old me in a way that I struggle to articulate.

Cheesy? Yes. Did I admit it to anyone? Absolutely not.

But it did exactly what the program designers hoped it would. It reached me when I needed to trust that I was going to get through and that things could change tomorrow if I just held on for one more day.

The songs of my youth pipe through Pandora and I remember my dad driving and listening to the 1960s music on the radio. I cannot believe I've reached the days when my favorite songs are now deemed "oldies." But these '90s songs strung together create the soundtrack of my formative years.

They are the songs that soothed adolescent me, songs that gave credence to my angst and songs that pumped me full of hope. I do not come from a family of wholehearted communicators. Like many other Gen-Xers, I was raised to be self-reliant, and tough love was my lot in life. I didn't hear the words "I love you" until I was much older. I was fed, clothed and shuttled to my extracurriculars. So, love was something I supposedly understood without many soft places to land.