What's more dangerous, a gang member or an activist?

Julian Rubinstein and Terrance Roberts are an unlikely pair. Both grew up in Denver, but Rubinstein is a journalist and Roberts is an ex-gang-member-turned-activist who is now running for mayor. The two met after Roberts, at his own peace rally in Denver's Holly Square, shot active gang member Hasan Jones.

Rubinstein was living in New York at the time. The shooting made national news and piqued his interest. He flew home to meet with Terrance Roberts. What followed was a seven-year investigation into what culminated in Holly Square that day. Rubinstein, with Roberts' help, made sure the real story of The Holly was told.

What was a book first, "The Holly: Five Bullets, One Gun, and the Struggle to Save an American Neighborhood," is now a documentary thanks to the footage collected during Rubinstein's investigation. "The Holly," the film, released Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

I met with Roberts and Rubinstein shortly after the book was released two years ago. It was a Zoom interview with an audience. But before the live event started, Rubinstein told me he had almost missed our interview because he had to get out of Denver. His life was in danger. (Our full conversation is available on YouTube.)

The story Rubinstein had unearthed in Denver put a lot on the line. "I didn't expect to find myself in the middle of a story of corruption and collusion involving law enforcement, gang members, developers, City Hall and even the local media," Rubinstein wrote recently via email. "I became aware that there was a perspective not represented in the widespread media coverage."

The Holly serves as a case study of what has happened and is happening in cities across the country. "This story illustrates not only how power operates in Denver," Rubinstein says, "but in America today."