We must do better on social media to eliminate the culture of meanness

It's been a summer of social media meanness of a certain kind: poking fun at two of our most senior members of government.

President Joe Biden stumbled while handing out diplomas during the U.S. Air Force Academy Commencement Ceremony on June 3. It wasn't his first time stumbling.

Then, on Wednesday, July 26, Sen. Mitch McConnell seemingly froze at the podium for about 28 seconds. This comes after the senator also has fallen several times. He even suffered a concussion due to one of these falls.

Memes, reels and TikToks have mined these misfortunes for laughs. From suggesting that Biden requires adult diapers to calling McConnell "Glitch McConnell", these social media plays are supposed to be funny. All I see is the same old bully that hounded me in middle school.

I wore a hearing aid and spoke with a lisp. I also had severe plaque psoriasis. There was one boy in particular who liked to make me cry. I remember standing in the hallway with my homeroom teacher. Through tears I asked her, "Why can't he make fun of me for something I can control?"

This is what I think of when I see the mean-spirited jabs on social media. To these people I ask the same thing: Why can't you poke at something within their control?