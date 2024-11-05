After years of rallies, debates, and campaign ads, we’re finally in the home stretch of this presidential race. Whether your vote is set for Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, or a third-party candidate, there's a good chance you're ready to close this chapter—and frankly, we are too.
While Tuesday, Nov. 5 is Election Day, many of you have likely already cast your ballot. The University of Florida's Election Tracker noted that as of Friday, Nov. 1, there had been 66,805,341 early votes cast. In Missouri, the total as of Oct. 30 was 279,918. If you haven't yet voted, we encourage you to do so. The significance of this day extends beyond the act of voting itself; it is a testament to the democratic process that allows citizens to shape their government and influence the future of their communities and country.
This election cycle presents a wide array of choices for voters, from the presidential race to Missouri's U.S. Senate race and many other elected positions and ballot issues. Among the key issues on the ballot are six initiatives that could significantly impact the state's legal and economic landscape, including proposals on sports gambling, abortion access, and minimum wage increases. For more details on these initiatives, see our editorial on the six important initiatives on Tuesday's ballot in Missouri.
In Cape Girardeau, voters will be asked whether to support rate increases to water bills that would fund upgrades to the city's water infrastructure. The Southeast Missourian news team has reported in depth on this issue, and the Editorial Board endorsed the measure last month.
Voting is a fundamental right and responsibility that has been hard-won through the struggles and sacrifices of countless individuals throughout history. The act of voting is a powerful expression of civic duty and engagement, ensuring that the voices of citizens are heard and represented. Citizens need to be informed and participate in our elections.
We'd like to thank those who make the electoral process possible. This includes the candidates who have put their names on the ballot, offering voters a choice and a vision for the future. It also includes dedicated election officials, county clerk staffs, and volunteer poll workers who ensure the voting process runs smoothly and fairly. Thank you for your service.
As this election comes to a close, we’re reminded of the enduring strength of this republic — a system that invites us all to debate and make our voices heard at the ballot box.
