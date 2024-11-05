After years of rallies, debates, and campaign ads, we’re finally in the home stretch of this presidential race. Whether your vote is set for Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, or a third-party candidate, there's a good chance you're ready to close this chapter—and frankly, we are too.

While Tuesday, Nov. 5 is Election Day, many of you have likely already cast your ballot. The University of Florida's Election Tracker noted that as of Friday, Nov. 1, there had been 66,805,341 early votes cast. In Missouri, the total as of Oct. 30 was 279,918. If you haven't yet voted, we encourage you to do so. The significance of this day extends beyond the act of voting itself; it is a testament to the democratic process that allows citizens to shape their government and influence the future of their communities and country.

This election cycle presents a wide array of choices for voters, from the presidential race to Missouri's U.S. Senate race and many other elected positions and ballot issues. Among the key issues on the ballot are six initiatives that could significantly impact the state's legal and economic landscape, including proposals on sports gambling, abortion access, and minimum wage increases. For more details on these initiatives, see our editorial on the six important initiatives on Tuesday's ballot in Missouri.