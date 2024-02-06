It started as a twinge in our shoulder when we tossed the ball or swung the golf club. Not a pain, exactly, but a catch, a little tightness. Over the weeks, we noticed it more often. A little pain when we reached a certain way. But, we dismissed it as a sign of getting a bit older. No big deal. Something to live with. Then, one day, we tried to pick up a bag of groceries, and a lightning bolt jumped throughout the entirety of our shoulder and upper arm. Ouch!

We couldn’t put it off any longer. We had to get this thing fixed. Otherwise, we were facing big problems now and into the future.

Like our fictional damaged rotator cuff, Cape Girardeau’s water system has degraded to the point that voters must make a choice.

On the Nov. 5 ballot is a measure that would raise water rates to improve the system. Officials estimate $56 million in needed improvements over the next eight years and an additional $64 million beyond that.

The rate increases would amount to $8.19 to $13.89 monthly for most residential customers. Commercial users would pay more. In both cases, rates in Cape Girardeau would still be among the lowest in the state.

The increases would raise money in two ways. Aside from the immediate revenue boost, the higher rates would open state and federal grant opportunities the city is currently not eligible to pursue. Until the water system users have more financial skin in the game, those grant funds are not available.

We’ve chronicled the two main symptoms of the city’s water system illness.

Water main breaks. These come regularly, especially in the dry summer/early fall months when dry conditions allow the underground pipes to move around a bit more than usual. We’ve seen a handful of pipes burst in the past few days, and we remember last Thanksgiving, when a major break shut down water service to much of the city over the holiday weekend.

Water quality issues. The city’s source water is challenging to treat, and the water plant’s age restricts its daily treatment volume. Cloudy water is not the norm, but it’s not unheard of in certain parts of town.

These problems haven’t yet risen to the levels seen in other locales across the nation. Thankfully.