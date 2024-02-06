The dead of winter isn’t peak barbecue season, but for Smokin’ Brothers of Cape Girardeau, it’s a perfect time for a fundraiser.

The fifth annual When Pigs Fly Indoor BBQ Bash on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 17 and 18, filled the Show Me Center with one of the best carnivore smells — grilled and smoked steaks and barbecue.

The event brought together cooking teams from the area and around the region. Celebrity chefs demonstrated their skills and helped with some of the team competitions. And there were plenty of utensils and seasonings available to purchase for those who are preparing for outdoor barbecue season, which is just around the corner even if the recent cold snap doesn’t feel like it.