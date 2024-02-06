The dead of winter isn’t peak barbecue season, but for Smokin’ Brothers of Cape Girardeau, it’s a perfect time for a fundraiser.
The fifth annual When Pigs Fly Indoor BBQ Bash on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 17 and 18, filled the Show Me Center with one of the best carnivore smells — grilled and smoked steaks and barbecue.
The event brought together cooking teams from the area and around the region. Celebrity chefs demonstrated their skills and helped with some of the team competitions. And there were plenty of utensils and seasonings available to purchase for those who are preparing for outdoor barbecue season, which is just around the corner even if the recent cold snap doesn’t feel like it.
Make no mistake, this annual event is not amateur hour. These teams and individuals know what they’re doing, as evidenced by the Steak Cookoff Association naming a winner in the steak division.
Attendees get to sample barbecue from all the teams, a hearty win if ever there was one.
The event raises funds for Badges Give Back, a local not-for-profit organization focused on first responders.
Congratulations to the competition winners, attendees who left smelling a little smoky but assuredly with a full belly and the folks at Smokin’ Brothers and Badges Give Back for another successful event.
