Photo gallery: When Pigs Fly Indoor BBQ Bash

Smokin' Brothers Inc. of Cape Girardeau hosted its fifth annual When Pigs Fly Indoor BBQ Bash on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 17 and 18, at the Show Me Center on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau.
The event features several competitions, including pork barbecue and steaks, and includes demonstrations by celebrity chefs.
