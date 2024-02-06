All sections
FoodJanuary 20, 2025

Photo gallery: When Pigs Fly Indoor BBQ Bash

The fifth annual When Pigs Fly Indoor BBQ Bash, hosted by Smokin' Brothers Inc., took place at Southeast Missouri State University, featuring BBQ competitions and celebrity chef demos.

By Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian
Smokin' Brothers Inc. of Cape Girardeau hosted the fifth annual When Pigs Fly Indoor BBQ Bash on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 17 and 18 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.
Smokin' Brothers Inc. of Cape Girardeau hosted the fifth annual When Pigs Fly Indoor BBQ Bash on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 17 and 18 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Darren Burgfield, a lively MC from Cape Girardeau, poses with Ryan Eftink, owner of Smokin' Brothers from Cape Girardeau, and Eftink's daughter. Reflecting on the event's success, they shared, “It’s grown and evolved every year and has just become a hub for BBQ country.”
Darren Burgfield, a lively MC from Cape Girardeau, poses with Ryan Eftink, owner of Smokin' Brothers from Cape Girardeau, and Eftink's daughter. Reflecting on the event's success, they shared, “It’s grown and evolved every year and has just become a hub for BBQ country.” Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Guests enjoyed barbecue samples from all competing teams, along with the opportunity to vote for the People’s Choice Award.
Guests enjoyed barbecue samples from all competing teams, along with the opportunity to vote for the People’s Choice Award.Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
David Maier of Steak Tank carefully checks his grill during the event.
David Maier of Steak Tank carefully checks his grill during the event.Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Carolyn Curtis of Millersville sells a raffle ticket to Bryan Stroer of Jackson for the BarnBQ fundraiser, representing the charitable organization Badges Give Back.
Carolyn Curtis of Millersville sells a raffle ticket to Bryan Stroer of Jackson for the BarnBQ fundraiser, representing the charitable organization Badges Give Back.Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Marty Plute of Twisted Steele, based in Collinsville, Illinois, prepares barbecue for eager guests.
Marty Plute of Twisted Steele, based in Collinsville, Illinois, prepares barbecue for eager guests.Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Heath Riles, left, a prominent name in the BBQ world, shares a moment with Smokin' Brothers owner Ryan Eftink.
Heath Riles, left, a prominent name in the BBQ world, shares a moment with Smokin' Brothers owner Ryan Eftink.Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
The event featured a variety of delicious barbecue, games and live music.
The event featured a variety of delicious barbecue, games and live music.Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Bobby Walker of Dora, a "Forged in Fire" champion, sharpens his blades with precision. Walker, a full-time bladesmith, is joined by his wife, Debbie, who assists in the forge when she’s not working as a nurse.
Bobby Walker of Dora, a "Forged in Fire" champion, sharpens his blades with precision. Walker, a full-time bladesmith, is joined by his wife, Debbie, who assists in the forge when she’s not working as a nurse.Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
In addition to inspiration, attendees could purchase specialty spices to elevate their next cookout.
In addition to inspiration, attendees could purchase specialty spices to elevate their next cookout.Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Phillip Cane celebrates his first-place win in the steak competition.
Phillip Cane celebrates his first-place win in the steak competition.Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Thomas Sieck, first-place winner of the BBQ Competition, receives his Golden Ticket from Brett Galloway of Fort Worth, Texas, founder of the Steak Cookoff Association.
Thomas Sieck, first-place winner of the BBQ Competition, receives his Golden Ticket from Brett Galloway of Fort Worth, Texas, founder of the Steak Cookoff Association.Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Thomas Sieck, BBQ champion, poses with Ryan Eftink and Brett Galloway.
Thomas Sieck, BBQ champion, poses with Ryan Eftink and Brett Galloway.Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
The Reserve Grand Champion title went to Team Wickers.
The Reserve Grand Champion title went to Team Wickers.Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
The Grand Champion title was awarded to Mister Brisket.
The Grand Champion title was awarded to Mister Brisket.Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Marine Corps League No. 1081, in collaboration with Heath Riles BBQ, proudly earned the Heroes Cup Award.
Marine Corps League No. 1081, in collaboration with Heath Riles BBQ, proudly earned the Heroes Cup Award.Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Competing teams fill the stage at the Show Me Center.
Competing teams fill the stage at the Show Me Center.Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

Smokin' Brothers Inc. of Cape Girardeau hosted its fifth annual When Pigs Fly Indoor BBQ Bash on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 17 and 18, at the Show Me Center on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau.

The event features several competitions, including pork barbecue and steaks, and includes demonstrations by celebrity chefs.

