Photo gallery: When Pigs Fly Indoor BBQ Bash

Smokin' Brothers Inc. of Cape Girardeau hosted the fifth annual When Pigs Fly Indoor BBQ Bash on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 17 and 18 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

Darren Burgfield, a lively MC from Cape Girardeau, poses with Ryan Eftink, owner of Smokin' Brothers from Cape Girardeau, and Eftink's daughter. Reflecting on the event's success, they shared, “It’s grown and evolved every year and has just become a hub for BBQ country.” Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

Guests enjoyed barbecue samples from all competing teams, along with the opportunity to vote for the People’s Choice Award. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

David Maier of Steak Tank carefully checks his grill during the event. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

Carolyn Curtis of Millersville sells a raffle ticket to Bryan Stroer of Jackson for the BarnBQ fundraiser, representing the charitable organization Badges Give Back. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

Marty Plute of Twisted Steele, based in Collinsville, Illinois, prepares barbecue for eager guests. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

Heath Riles, left, a prominent name in the BBQ world, shares a moment with Smokin' Brothers owner Ryan Eftink. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

The event featured a variety of delicious barbecue, games and live music. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

Bobby Walker of Dora, a "Forged in Fire" champion, sharpens his blades with precision. Walker, a full-time bladesmith, is joined by his wife, Debbie, who assists in the forge when she’s not working as a nurse. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

In addition to inspiration, attendees could purchase specialty spices to elevate their next cookout. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

Phillip Cane celebrates his first-place win in the steak competition. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

Thomas Sieck, first-place winner of the BBQ Competition, receives his Golden Ticket from Brett Galloway of Fort Worth, Texas, founder of the Steak Cookoff Association. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

Thomas Sieck, BBQ champion, poses with Ryan Eftink and Brett Galloway. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

The Reserve Grand Champion title went to Team Wickers. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

The Grand Champion title was awarded to Mister Brisket. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

Marine Corps League No. 1081, in collaboration with Heath Riles BBQ, proudly earned the Heroes Cup Award. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian