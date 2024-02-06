All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
OpinionJuly 20, 2024

Thanking local leaders and debunking Dr. Frank's dubious voter fraud theories

Local leaders praised for defending voting integrity, while Dr. Frank's voter fraud claims are debunked as unfounded and dangerous. Discover the truth behind the rhetoric and the importance of safeguarding democracy.

A. Mattingly

I write this letter for two reasons: to thank Rep. Barry Hovis, District 146, and Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers for speaking in support of our voting procedures and system.

My second is to question the general and specific remarks of Dr. Douglas Frank on June 18 related to "massive amounts of voter fraud and how voters are 'fighting a war' to stop rigged elections."

Dr. Frank arrived in our community under the banner of "Election fraud in our country that extended to the state," (paraphrasing.) I will not bore you with a rehash of his presentation — suffice to say it was lacking in documented evidence, a mish-mash of graphs, slides, personal stories and a general algorithm, not disclosed, that provides his fraud theory.

In reality, Dr. Frank sailed into Cape Girardeau County under false colors — fraud was a "straw man" — his real purpose was to undermine the fair and free voting systems in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri, and ultimately our nation. "We are at war," he repeatedly stated and urged the organizing of a militia to be up and ready for election fraud and political violence in November. This was his real theme, plant the seeds of doubt with dubious algorithms, slides and stories about "fraud" in local voting systems to support the discredited "Big Lie" following the 2020 national election rather than recognize the will of the people!

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

No factual evidence was ever presented to state or federal courts supporting fraud in 2020, yet many people cling to the idea the state and national voting systems and courts do not reflect the will of the people, due to the selling of the "Big Lie." Comes the Pied Piper wrapped in a moth-eaten cloak of fraud to sway the people of Cape Girardeau County and the country to abandon our current election system — the envy of the world, its democracy at its finest expressing the will of the people for over 200 years.

Dr. Frank's call to arm yourself, organize a militia, "we are at war" and replace the current election process, Constitution, courts and the rule of law is not the will of the people!

A. Mattingly is a resident of Cape Girardeau.

Advertisement
Related
OpinionFeb. 13
Parker: Scott Turner's turn-around job at HUD
OpinionFeb. 13
Speak Out: Readers offer thoughts on public security and ove...
OpinionFeb. 13
Prayer 2-13-25
OpinionFeb. 12
Our opinion: Pat on the back — Good job, folks

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Goldberg: This cannot go on forever
OpinionFeb. 12
Goldberg: This cannot go on forever
Letter: Schools need more than Ten Commandments
OpinionFeb. 12
Letter: Schools need more than Ten Commandments
Prayer 2-12-25
OpinionFeb. 12
Prayer 2-12-25
Our opinion: National FFA Week — a time to celebrate our future agricultural producers
OpinionFeb. 11
Our opinion: National FFA Week — a time to celebrate our future agricultural producers
Roff: To be confirmed, RFK must go further
OpinionFeb. 11
Roff: To be confirmed, RFK must go further
Purcell: The history of executive orders
OpinionFeb. 11
Purcell: The history of executive orders
Prayer 2-11-25
OpinionFeb. 11
Prayer 2-11-25
Speak Out: Sportsplex incident response, Ten Commandments in classrooms and Hawley-Sanders credit card proposal
OpinionFeb. 10
Speak Out: Sportsplex incident response, Ten Commandments in classrooms and Hawley-Sanders credit card proposal
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy