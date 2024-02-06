I write this letter for two reasons: to thank Rep. Barry Hovis, District 146, and Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers for speaking in support of our voting procedures and system.

My second is to question the general and specific remarks of Dr. Douglas Frank on June 18 related to "massive amounts of voter fraud and how voters are 'fighting a war' to stop rigged elections."

Dr. Frank arrived in our community under the banner of "Election fraud in our country that extended to the state," (paraphrasing.) I will not bore you with a rehash of his presentation — suffice to say it was lacking in documented evidence, a mish-mash of graphs, slides, personal stories and a general algorithm, not disclosed, that provides his fraud theory.

In reality, Dr. Frank sailed into Cape Girardeau County under false colors — fraud was a "straw man" — his real purpose was to undermine the fair and free voting systems in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri, and ultimately our nation. "We are at war," he repeatedly stated and urged the organizing of a militia to be up and ready for election fraud and political violence in November. This was his real theme, plant the seeds of doubt with dubious algorithms, slides and stories about "fraud" in local voting systems to support the discredited "Big Lie" following the 2020 national election rather than recognize the will of the people!