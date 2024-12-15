Each year’s holiday season offers special opportunities to spend time with family and friends, make new memories and bask in the warm glow of togetherness.

It’s a time of giving. Homecooked meals. Carolers whose melodies feed the soul. A cobbled-together float to entertain a parade-watching throng.

But the best of this season’s giving comes in the form of gifts that brighten a face, prompt a smile, fill a need, and that’s where two area programs shine.

Cape Girardeau Jaycees annually sponsor Christmas for the Elderly and Children’s Toybox. These programs brighten the holiday season for young and old alike.

For more than three decades, Christmas for the Elderly has allowed donors to provide clothes, toiletries and other necessities to seniors. Tracy Haggerty has chaired the program for nearly a decade, and she said the program will serve more than a hundred seniors this year. Organizers accept financial donations so they can purposefully shop for each individual and to lower potential health risks.

Anyone wishing to donate money or gift cards to the program may do so at the Southeast Missourian office, 301 Broadway in Cape Girardeau or by mail to Cape Jaycees, P.O. Box 4, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701.