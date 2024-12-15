Each year’s holiday season offers special opportunities to spend time with family and friends, make new memories and bask in the warm glow of togetherness.
It’s a time of giving. Homecooked meals. Carolers whose melodies feed the soul. A cobbled-together float to entertain a parade-watching throng.
But the best of this season’s giving comes in the form of gifts that brighten a face, prompt a smile, fill a need, and that’s where two area programs shine.
Cape Girardeau Jaycees annually sponsor Christmas for the Elderly and Children’s Toybox. These programs brighten the holiday season for young and old alike.
For more than three decades, Christmas for the Elderly has allowed donors to provide clothes, toiletries and other necessities to seniors. Tracy Haggerty has chaired the program for nearly a decade, and she said the program will serve more than a hundred seniors this year. Organizers accept financial donations so they can purposefully shop for each individual and to lower potential health risks.
Anyone wishing to donate money or gift cards to the program may do so at the Southeast Missourian office, 301 Broadway in Cape Girardeau or by mail to Cape Jaycees, P.O. Box 4, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701.
For half a century, Children’s Toybox has provided gifts to in-need younsters.
Tiffany Brosey coordinates the program, which raises funds throughout the year to serve about 300 families — 1,000 children.
On Thursday, Dec. 19, Santa’s representatives will deliver the gifts with the help of Cape Auto Sales, which provides transportation for the vanloads of holiday cheer.
Anyone wishing to donate toys may bring them by the Southeast Missourian office.
Want to volunteer, even represent Santa? Contact Brosey at Tiffany@theprintingco.biz.
We encourage everyone to consider donating and/or volunteering with these valuable programs. We thank all those who support them and, especially, those who give their time to ensure the season is a bit brighter for those in need.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.