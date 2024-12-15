Speak out: What's going on with the drones in New Jersey?

The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.

Jersey drones

How can the Federal Government not know anything about the "drones" (some as large as SUVs) flying over New Jersey and parts of New York City? Will someone wake up Sleepy Joe!

Manufacturing jobs

Americans can rightfully be concerned about the loss of manufacturing jobs in recent times. Well over 10% of those job losses were to Asia, and then add the NAFTA agreement to the losses. However, most manufacturing jobs were lost to automation, due to advanced technology. This trend will increase in the years ahead. Tariffs and trade wars will not stop the advances in technology and automation in America's factories. Machines do not strike due to low wages.

Joe Biden?

Re: A fox or box of rocks? The caller surely was referring to Sleepy Joe Biden!

Voting profiles

Recent election data suggests that voters who paid little to no attention to daily news voted overwhelmingly for Trump, while voters who paid lots of attention to daily news and events voted overwhelmingly for Harris. Add that to the data, which indicates the difference in educational levels for these two sets of voters, and then add rural vs urban, and one gets to the primary reasons for the 2024 election results. The voters fit into certain categories for their voting patterns.

Biden's economy

It seems that some are living in an alternate universe. Getting to reality, in the past four years 16 million new jobs were created, while the unemployment average was the lowest of any administration in over 50 years while the economic growth was a strong 3%. Inflation increased due to dislocations from the worldwide COVID crisis, which was the lowest of any of the world's leading industrial nations, and now inflation is near 2%, the goal of the Federal Reserve. Some leading economists say that President-elect Trump is inheriting the "strongest economy in the modern world." This is due to economic policies very similar to those President Eisenhower had. Going back to Reaganomics will reverse this good trend.

Burisma lie