Lowry: Trump should swear off lawfare

Jack Smith is on his way out, and we don't need another one.

While serving in Joe Biden's Justice Department, the special counsel concocted a novel legal case against Biden's foremost political opponent, and would have been happy to try Donald Trump in the midst of the presidential election campaign.

This was an outrageous abuse of the legal system, and it was just one of the acts of lawfare against Trump and people around him in recent years.

Now, with the Republican about to enter the White House again and Smith packing up, the question is whether Trump will engage in a campaign of counter-lawfare.

Let's put aside the hypocrisy here. The same people who supported, or didn't object to, the extended campaign of legal harassment against Donald Trump are convinced that it would threaten the very existence of our system of government if Trump used the same tools against his enemies.

It's true, nonetheless, that the most foreseeable early pitfall for the Trump presidency would be an effort to go after his adversaries.

Trump blows hot and cold on whether he's so inclined. He'll say that success is the best retribution, as he did on "Meet the Press" over the weekend, then also say the members of the Jan. 6 committee should go to jail. On Truth Social the other day, Trump posted a rant by ally Steve Bannon about how members of the Jan. 6 committee, prosecutors and judges should know that "we're coming for you."

On a podcast hosted by Bannon, Trump's nominee for FBI director Kash Patel talked last year of pursuing members of the media "who helped Joe Biden rig presidential elections," although he later downplayed the remark.

Unless one of Trump's opponents has engaged in some real, no-doubt crime, any attempted prosecution along these lines would be a very bad idea: It would become an all-consuming political story, it wouldn't be popular, and it would fail as a legal matter.