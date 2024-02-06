MARK BLISS: Mark My Words: Some final thoughts

It's hard to say goodbye.

After 32 years spanning four decades, I am retiring the day before Thanksgiving. It's a fitting time.

I am truly thankful for the opportunities I have had as a reporter at the Southeast Missourian.

I began working at the newspaper in the spring of 1979, within a month or two after the blizzard buried Cape Girardeau.

I spent 28 years covering a myriad of beats, including crime, courts and city council.

After an eight-year stint in marketing at a local hospital, I returned to the paper in November 2015.

I felt right at home again.

My true passion has always been print journalism.

I've enjoyed the opportunity to help write daily the first draft of community life, covering the events and the people who have shaped this city and the Southeast Missouri region.

I've covered politicians and principals, criminals and cops.

Over the years, I have covered three sitting presidents who visited Cape Girardeau: Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton and Donald Trump.

I've sat through countless Cape Girardeau City Council meetings dating back to the days of Mayor Howard Tooke.

As a reporter, I covered the high and mighty. But I have gained the most satisfaction from giving a voice to the less fortunate among us.

As a journalist, I am proud of the investigative pieces I have reported, dealing with everything from unsolved murders to corrupt law enforcement officers.

I have written my share of features too. One of my favorites was one about a man who collected thousands of antique spark plugs. Who knew spark plugs could be a hobby?

Longtime readers remember I used to write a column, "Mark My Words."

I wrote the column for 13 years.

Many of those humor columns were devoted to writing about my daughters, Becca and Bailey.

As a result of those columns, many readers felt they knew them. They would chat with me about my family when they saw me at the grocery store or somewhere else in town. I loved those conversations.