It takes courage to write in the digital age

Erma Bombeck was right when she said, "It takes a lot of courage to show your dreams to someone else." I thought of this quote when my friend Gina Barreca recently asked on social media, "Writers: Why is it hard to hit 'send' even after all these years?"

Barreca has written or edited about 20 books, has written countless columns and she's Board of Trustees Distinguished Professor of English at the University of Connecticut. If clicking send was going to be easy for anyone, it would be easy for her. But when it comes to writing in the digital age, the courage Bombeck spoke of requires a double dose.

To write means to solidify one's thoughts, insights and ideas and offer them to the world for contemplation. It's not easy to bleed on the page with every draft, but that's the job. We say the inside parts out loud, in writing, and the goal is to do so in a way that resonates with our readers.

The problem is this: Every reader brings their baggage to the page, and baggage has no grace. Baggage is raw, emotional and rarely has the wherewithal to take a deep breath before assigning ill intent and unloading on the writer.

My current job as an opinion editor is the only job I've ever had that listed "thick skin" as a required skill in the job description when I applied. But the job also requires an open mind and heart in order to observe and shine lights in dark corners of humanity. It all boils down to knowing who you are, understanding why you write and as Bombeck says, having courage.