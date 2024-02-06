If you have a lot to teach, you probably have a lot to learn

An intern is working with me for the spring semester. This is new for my department as the opinion editor. We get newsroom and photography interns every year. But opinion journalism is a different beast, and journalism is a fast-moving, ever-changing industry thanks to the internet. What used to be words on paper with a headline delivered to your door now includes things like search engine optimization. This is when headlines need to be keyword-specific so that what you write uses the same keywords readers use when they Google for information. Also, social media posts with visuals need to be created to share each published article. It's a lot, and the rules seem to always be changing. Content creators must learn and adjust accordingly.

Internships are an important part of higher education. Just Google why and you'll learn work experience, networking and skill building is on every list of why students should do it. Many universities even require an internship to graduate.

Employers want interns and co-ops so they can develop new talent and put students in the employee pipeline for after graduation while also supporting their staff with someone to help with lower level tasks.

However, taking on an intern while I'm still mastering an ever-changing industry feels a little intimidating. Then, I remembered Adam Grant. I read his book "Hidden Potential" when it was first published last fall. I remembered something Grant wrote and I reread Chapter 6, realizing I had the opportunity to harness one of the biggest benefits of bringing students in as interns.