How our dream house fell apart when faced with a pandemic

We're closing on our house and this move feels like a failure.

We purchased the house six months before the pandemic hit. We'd moved from Louisville back to the small Northern Kentucky community where I grew up. I have friends remaining in the community and I looked forward to being a part of it once again.

The house we bought is old and beautiful right down to the textured bricks of the building. There are hardwood floors throughout, a fireplace on the second floor, even an old claw foot tub. I loved it all.

In the process of making it our own, we wanted to know and honor the property's past. I spent days at the courthouse reading property transfers. I spent hours poring over newspaper archives. The building had been described as a cafe in the business directory and in one newspaper ad for a server, a nightclub. I dreamed of our house as a speakeasy and perhaps finding interesting artifacts in the walls as we remodeled.

We gutted the first floor while living in the second-floor apartment, just like the business owner would have done all those years ago. We put in a pollinator garden and my husband with the help of friends put a deck on the back of the house. We also had solar panels installed on the roof. Things were happening.

Then COVID-19 hit the United States. My husband had been traveling to Mexico for his job. When international travel was restricted, he was furloughed. I worked as a freelance writer at the time. My work actually picked up for a bit: I wrote magazine articles to help parents understand the risks of COVID-19 for children. But my freelance career couldn't sustain us. The money set aside for our dream house started to dwindle. Even our cherished dog died during the height of the first wave, and we buried her in the yard.