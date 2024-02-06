How my son encouraged me to experience more new things

My 8-year-old son likes rocks. He wants to know how different stones form, how they get their color, where they’re found and the folklore surrounding their properties. I, too, love stones. My jewelry collection spans the decades and is filled with gems such as turquoise, smokey quartz, carnelian and picture jasper. My son flipped through my encyclopedia of stones and gems and placed a sticky note on every page that described a stone we had in the house.

His newfound interest reminds me how important our hobbies are. Not only do we cultivate our passions, but through special interests we also find our people. Shared hobbies foster friendships, and to discover your hobbies, you have to get out there, experience life and try new things.

I took my son to the local stone and gem shop. He asked question after question of the shop owner about specimens that filled the rooms. The shopkeeper even took us in the back room to show us items not yet on display. My son was thrilled, and I was grateful for the shopkeeper’s kindness. When we went to pay for what we’d chosen, the man handed my son a large hunk of red Indonesian amber. My son was grinning and already saying that "amber is a resin and not really a stone." Of course, the man already knew this. He told my son, "Your enthusiasm bought this one." My son’s face lit up.