How I 'Zoom' through deadlines every week with friends

The buddy system works and has been used in everything from keeping kids safe to achieving weight loss goals. One recent study showed that when spouses work together to lose weight, they're three times more likely to succeed. Support groups are another example of how this comes into play. The Mayo Clinic says support groups help people feel less lonely or judged as well as help gain a sense of empowerment or control.

Writing is usually such a solitary act. The pandemic isolated all of us, and for those who had quiet, solitary jobs, all that quiet could be deafening. I'm an extrovert that way, and the weekly camaraderie of my accountability Zoom is welcomed and appreciated.

My weekly column is not my full-time job. I work all week as the opinion editor of a newspaper. My workflow gets interrupted all day long with messages, emails and meetings. Setting aside time to get my thoughts together and write can be a challenge.

But on Sunday afternoon, my husband and my son hang out for a while, and I log on with my writing colleagues and get some work done. At the end of an hour, sometimes we chat about our projects and what we're working on. Other times we just keep writing if we're in a good rhythm. People log off when they're finished. We are a far-flung group from across the country and it's great to see faces I normally wouldn't see until the next writers' conference!

My accountability Zoom is a modern writers' circle of sorts but much more productive. I'm grateful for the interaction and for each and every one of their silent support. I hope we hold on to this practice once the pandemic finally fades. I want to continue to show up and root for their success, each and every week.