How I ended up on a road trip with my high school English teacher

I took a road trip with my high school English teacher last weekend. Sixteen-year-old me got a big kick out of it. I was not a good student, but I've always loved to write. If I missed a homework assignment it was likely because I thought writing in my journal was a better use of my time. I stand by that decision.

It takes a village to raise a child. That old cliche is true. Growing up is hard. So is parenting. Now that I am a parent myself, I understand that my parents are human beings like me, and life is complicated.

You never stop needing the village. They are your people. The people who not only show up when your parents can't or won't, but also when you need a mentor and friend. Your village is made of the people who believe in you, the people who hold space for you.

Chuck Keller has been one of my consistent people since I was a teenager. In his classroom, he taught me to be brave and confident among peers. One of his memorable assignments asked the question, "What is our relationship to the environment?" The question was open to our interpretation, and we could present it to the class however we saw fit.

I wrote poems about nature and pasted them in collages on construction paper in a handmade book.

When the day came, I stood at the podium in front of the class and explained what I did. I had intended to pass the book around for my classmates to look at on their own. But I changed my mind. My voice shook a little. I want to say I was nervous, but I think I was excited more than anything. It felt good to face my peers and if Mr. Keller's classroom was anything, it was a safe place.

I said, "How can I complete a project about the environment if I can't even deal with my own?"